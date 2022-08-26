iPhone 14 Pro's alleged live image leaked before launch, here's how the phone may look

Apple iPhone 14 series launch is just days away, and we are seeing an influx of fresh details about the smartphone. Ahead of the September 7 launch event, a Twitter user (@duanrui1205) shared a video of the alleged iPhone 14 Pro unit, which showcases prominent changes. Firstly, the front panel includes a new notch design, shaped like an 'i'. If true, the pill-shaped cutout will likely have face ID sensors, and the front hole-punch cutout will include the selfie camera sensor.

On the back, the rear camera module appears to be bigger and more protruding. The user showcased a purple colour unit that turns blue under bright light. It is unclear how the user retrieved this dummy unit. Specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro were not shared, but we have an idea, thanks to a host of leaks in the past.

This year, Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhones, just like last year and the year before. However, it was rumoured that Apple would not launch a new mini model. Instead, it could introduce a 'Max' variant. The iPhone 14 Max is said to offer a bigger display (6.7 inches) without the premium price tag of the Pro Max model. The Pro lineup is expected to include iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Both Pro smartphones will likely come with a new A16 bionic chipset and upgraded cameras. A leak had claimed that Apple would add a 48-megapixel camera sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The duo could also offer improved battery life. Other key features include a 120Hz display, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, and 5G connectivity with Qualcomm's upgraded 5G modem.

In terms of pricing, more details are awaited. However, it is certain the Pro models would cost over a lakh in India.