iPhone 14 saves lives of 2 after they fell in deep valley: here is what happened

Apple is always hailed for creating devices which not only offer next-gen technology but are also becoming lifesaving gadgets. Be it the heart rate sensor or emergency SOS, the built-in emergency features in iPhones and Apple watches have been proven helpful in detecting grave dangers like heart attacks, car crashes and saving the lives of many. And once again proving the worth of its technology, Apple's iPhone 14 saved the lives of two people who met with a car crash and fell in a deep remote canyon.

The accident happened on Angeles Forest Highway in the Angeles National Forest in California. According to the report by MacRumours, a car went off the side of the mountain and fell approximately 300 feet into a remote canyon. Soon after the accident, the iPhone 14 of one of the victims recorded a car crash and sent an emergency SOS to their emergency contacts. Since there was no cellular network connectivity around the accident site, the rescuers contacted the victims using satellite communication.

According to the updates of the rescue mission posted by Montrose Search & Rescue Team on Twitter, in the afternoon of December 14, LASD CrescentaValley received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service about the two people involved in a single vehicle accident. Following the emergency call, the rescue team communicated to the relay center via text due to the satellite service available on one of the victim's iPhone 14.

The relay center provided them with the accurate latitude and longitude of the accident site, which helped them air rescue the two victims using a helicopter. Both the victims, a male and a female, are in their 20s and have received mild to moderate injuries and are getting medical treatment in a nearby hospital.

Significantly, this is not the first time that Apple's new car crash detection has saved lives. Earlier, Apple's Emergency Satellite via SOS feature was used to rescue a man stranded in a remote area of Alaska. However, the incident in California is the first of the reported incidents where two features - car crash detection and Emergency SOS via satellite-collectively saved the lives of people.

Apple introduced Emergency SOS via satellite in its new range of iPhone iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Users can use Emergency SOS via satellite to text emergency services when they are stuck in a remote area or are not receiving cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The Emergency SOS via satellite was first introduced in the US and Canada, and recently the feature was rolled out for iPhone 14 users in the UK, France, Germany, and Ireland.