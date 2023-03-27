iPhone 14 selling at lowest ever price since launch, check discount offer

If you have been planning to buy the iPhone 14 for a long time but were having second thoughts due to the price, this might be your chance to get your hands on the device. The phone is selling for an incredibly low price and can be yours for under Rs 70,000. The actual price of the phone is Rs 79,900. The deal is being offered by Apple's renowned re-seller, the Unicorn Store. With such a massive discount on the device, it is a good idea to take advantage of the opportunity and buy the iPhone 14 if you have been looking forward to doing so for quite some time.

iPhone 14 selling at a discount on Flipkart

The 128 GB variant is selling for a price of Rs 69,513 at the Unicorn Store's official website. However, that is not all. You can bring the price even lower if you take advantage of the cashback offer being offered by the store that will get you up to Rs 4,000 additional discount. However, you must be a HDFC Bank Card user. In addition to this, you can also exchange your old phone and bring the price even lower.

If you are using a high-end phone which works absolutely fine, it will fetch you a higher exchange price. On the other hand, if you are using a budget phone that was bought long back, the discount that you get would be lower.

The Unicorn Store's website also says that the delivery of the phones will only begin on April 10.

Talking about the other variants, the 256 GB variant is available for Rs 79,112 and the 512 GB variant is available for Rs 96,712. It is to be noted that the original price of the 256 GB variant of the iPhone 14 is Rs 89,900 and the original selling price of the 512 GB variant is Rs 1,09,900.

About the iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 launched in India last year. The lineup consisted of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While there were a lot of similarities between the iPhone 14 and 2021's iPhone 13, the iPhone 14's Pro models had some noticeable changes, like an enhanced processor and the much-talked-about dynamic island notch design.

The iPhone 14 camera also offers certain improvements in terms of low-light photography due to the addition of the Photonic Engine in its rear camera. However, photography in optimum light conditions remains the same with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

As of now, a lot of speculations are surfacing about the iPhone 15, which will most likely be launched in September this year. Among these, all models having a dynamic island notch and supporting Type-C charging are the most talked-about speculative features of the upcoming iPhone 15.