iPhone 14 selling with huge discounts on Amazon, Flipkart and Imagine Store: Check out the deals

If you are planning to upgrade to an iPhone 14, now is the time. The newly launched iPhone 14 is being sold at a discount of Rs 4000 on Imagine Store, Flipkart and Amazon. However, you can avail the instant cashback only if you have an HDFC Bank card. Apart from the bank offers, the e-commerce platforms and retail stores also have the trade in option. However, you are likely to get better value for your old phone at Imagine Store. The iPhone 14 series this year included four models including the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Here are the deals on the iPhone 14 you should not miss

Imagine Store

The iPhone 14 base 128GB variant is listed at Rs 79,900 on the official website of Imagine Store. However, the store is offering a flat discount of Rs 5000 on the device, which brings the price down to Rs 74,900. To further sweeten the deal,you can put your HDFC card to best use and grab an instant cashback of Rs 4000 on the smartphone.

Imagine will also offer good value for your old phone. For instance, if you want to trade in your old iPhone 12, you can get more than Rs 35,000 for your old phone. When we checked the value on the Imagine Store website, it showed us Rs 37,500 for the old iPhone 12. The value of your old phone can be more than this that, depending on its condition, battery health and year of manufacturing.

Flipkart

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 14 at Rs 73,900. The price of the device is down from its original price of Rs 79,900. Now if you have an HDFC card, you will get an instant discount of Rs 4000 on the device. Similarly, if you wish to trade in your old phone, you can get more than Rs 20,000 on your old device. When we checked the value of the old iPhone 12 on Flipkart, it showed us Rs 23,000.

Amazon

Amazon is also offering a similar deal on the iPhone 14. The phone is listed at Rs 73,900 on Amazon but if you have an HDFC bank card, you can get Rs 4000 off on the device. Similarly, if you plan to trade in your old phone, you can get up to Rs 18,000 as exchange value.