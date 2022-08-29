iPhone 14 series launching on September 7: Five features to look forward to

The iPhone 14 series is all set to arrive on September 7. While Apple hasn't dropped any hints about the upcoming products, we do know for sure that new iPhones are on the way. It is being said that the regular model will be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13, but the Pro variants will receive major changes. While most of the specifications are already out, here are some of the features that might get you more excited about the new versions. These could be Astrophotography, Satellite connectivity, and more.

iPhone 14 series launching on September 7: Five features

-The new iPhones might finally come with the Satellite connectivity feature that we have been hearing about for a year. This year, Apple might add satellite capabilities to its new iPhones, which will help report major accidents in places where there is no cellular service. Users could also get an emergency texting feature, according to a report by Bloomberg. This would especially be helpful when someone is traveling in the mountains or is at sea.

-Another feature that the iPhone 14 series is expected to get is Astrophotography mode. Apple has sent out invites for the event and the banner has a space theme, which suggests that the new iPhone might have an Astrophotography feature too, apart from the Satellite connectivity option. If this turns out to be true, then one will be able to use their iPhone 14 to capture the moon or stars. But, the feature won't likely give an immediate output. Ofcourse, the exposure time will be longer and the camera's internal processing will take more time to offer an overall better quality image.

-Apple is long rumored to offer an Always-On Display feature and we might finally get it with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. This is something that Android phone users have been enjoying for a long time now and iOS users might finally be able to use it. It is unknown how much battery this feature could consume. Apple might have done something to control battery drain. We will get to know more about it on September 7.

-The iPhone 14 Pro models are set to get a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which is a big upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensors seen on last year's models. Analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo also suggested that the new camera could feature autofocus too, so users should get better quality images in comparison to the fixed focus camera that the existing iPhones have.

-Are you tired of wider notched displays? Well, the new iPhone 14 Pro models are said to come with a punch-hole display design and Apple isn't expected to eliminate any sensor needed for Face ID. In 2022, most Android phones already ship with a punch-hole display. This gives more screen space and makes for a better content viewing experience.

Also Read | Jio 5G announced, rollout will begin starting Diwali in 4 metro cities

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg gave up on running as an exercise to be more productive and focused at work

Also Read | Jio 5G rollout will happen in 4 cities by Diwali: Check the full list and when your city will get 5G services