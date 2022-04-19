iPhone 14 series may not include iPhone 14 mini, first pictures of iPhone 14 molds reveal

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 series is expected to make its way to the market in September. Although the phone is months away from its release, the chatter around the upcoming smartphone refuses to die down. The latest reports about the iPhone 14 series reveal that the upcoming series may not include a "mini"version of the iPhone 14.Apple has introduced the mini series with the iPhone 12. Cupertino-giant also introduced the iPhone 13 mini this year.

A picture claiming to be of the first iPhone 14 molds has surfaced online. In the picture, you can find two iPhone models featuring the 6.7-inch size whereas the other two models were seen at the 6.1-inch size. This clearly hints that Apple may not include a mini version. Had that not been the case, there would have been a mold of the phone measuring 5.42 inches as well.

A MacRumours report reveals that the pictures of the iPhone 14 molds were sourced from a Chinese alternative to Twitter, Weibo. The pictures look believable because they are in line with the numerous reports that have surfaced on the internet.

The new lineup reveals all two new iPhone sizes. Apple is speculated to introduce four new phones. Two iPhone models are rumoured to feature 6.1-inch displays whereas the pro models are speculated to feature 6.7-inch displays. As per reports, out of the four models, the iPhone 14 and the other unnamed phone will feature a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will include phones with a 6.7-inch display.

Apple is not expected to introduce a major design overhaul with the new iPhone 14 series. The upcoming series is expected to feature the same flat edged design as the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series. There may be slight changes in the way the cameras are placed. The camera module may not protrude as much as it does in the current iPhone 13 series.

As far as the processor is concerned, iPhone 14 is expected to be powered by the A16 Bionic processor, which may be the rebranded version of the A15 Bionic chipset. In the camera department, there could be a major upgrade. Apple may introduce a 48-megapixel primary sensor this time. However, that would not be applicable to all the iPhone 14 models.