iPhone 14 series will be up for pre-order today at 5:30PM: Check out India prices

The iPhone 14 series will be up for pre-orders today, which is just two days after the launch of the new devices. The pre-order window will open today at 5:30PM. However, not all iPhones will be available for pre-order. Apple has launched four models, but the Plus variant won't be on sale today. This basically means that one will only be able to order iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Interested buyers can order the new iPhones via Apple's official online store, and other third-party stores. These are Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital. The iPhone 14 series comes with a starting price of Rs 79,900 in India and it can be bought at a slightly lower price with bank offers. Though, I would recommend you to buy last year's model if you are planning the new iPhone 14. The standard model is the same as iPhone 13, and the 2021 model is selling for around Rs 70,000.

Coming to the offers, there will be up to Rs 6,000 cashback offer on the purchase of the latest iPhone 14 series. This offer will be applicable on HDFC bank credit cards. Here's a detailed look at the price of all the new iPhones.

iPhone 14 price in India

The iPhone 14 price is set at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage. There are two more variants if 128GB storage is not enough for you. The 256GB storage model will be available for Rs 89,900, while the 512GB configuration will cost Rs 1,09,900.

iPhone 14 Pro price in India

Apple will sell the iPhone 14 Pro with a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 in India. This price is for the 128GB storage model. There is also the 256GB and 512GB storage models that are priced at Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively. Those who want to buy the 1TB storage model will have to spend Rs 1,79,900. The Pro model will be available in deep purple, gold, silver and space black colors.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a starting price of Rs 1,39,900 for the 128GB storage. The 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,49,900, whereas the 512GB configuration will cost you Rs 1,69,900. The 1TB model will be up for sale with a price tag of Rs 1,89,900. It will be sold in gold, silver, space black, and deep purple colours.