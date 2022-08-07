iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India at the launch, price to be cheaper than usual?

The iPhone 14 launch is happening on time, at least that's what the rumours are suggesting. This year too, there are going to be four new iPhone models launching, but the difference will be that they are all going to be manufactured locally in India at the launch. Now, that's the first for Apple and India.

Well, Apple has been locally manufacturing some iPhone models for a long time now, but this is the first time that iPhones will be assembled in India simultaneously with China. The report coming from a popular analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, also revealed that not just the vanilla model dubbed iPhone 14, India will locally manufacture the top-end models as well, for the very first time.

Currently, Apple locally manufacturers iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone SE across its contractors in India including Foxconn and Wistron. As per Kuo, the entire iPhone 14 lineup will be manufactured locally, including the Pro models. The iPhone 14 models will include the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

So, does this mean that the price of the iPhone 14 series will be on the cheaper side compared to the launch price of the iPhone 13? Now, that may not happen.

--Firstly, as per reports, the iPhone 14 will be priced the same as the launch price of the iPhone 13. This means, the upcoming iPhone 14 will start at $799 in the United States, which roughly translates to Rs 63,200. But, originally, in India, the iPhone 13 was launched at a price of Rs 79,900 and the price of iPhone 14 is also tipped to be the same.

--Secondly, this isn't the first time Apple will manufacture iPhones in India. Regardless of that, the Cupertino-based tech giant never lowered the price of those models. So, that could remain the same for the upcoming iPhone 14 as well. iPhones in India are priced significantly higher than in the United States and that's because of import and customs duties. Similar will be the case with the iPhone 14 series as well.

It is said that Apple's supplier Foxconn will manufacture all four iPhone models for this year iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company hasn't revealed any details related to the iPhone 14 series yet.

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 series will go official in the month of September. To be specific, the smartphone is tipped to launch on September 13. We wait for Apple to officially confirm the iPhone 14 launch details.

