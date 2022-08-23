iPhone 14 to be manufactured locally in India by Diwali, suggests report

The iPhone 14 series is expected to go official next month. In the series, the company is said to launch four new iPhone models this year, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max/iPhone 14 mini, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. We expect the Cupertino-based tech giant to announce event details in a week or so.

Previously, it was said that due to lockdown in China and supply chain issues globally, the iPhone 14 series launch could be delayed. But, in the last few months, the company has been ramping up production to release the upcoming iPhone models on time.

To meet demand, the company is planning to manufacture iPhone 14 locally in India within 2 months of its official release. A new report coming from Bloomberg suggests that Apple is working with suppliers to ramp up production in India.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report suggests that iPhone 14 will be manufactured locally in India about two months after its initial release out of China. This simply means that we can see made in India iPhone 14 by Diwali. Notably, Apple hasn't confirmed the made in India plans for iPhone 14.

This isn't the first time that an iPhone model will be 'made in India'. Models including the iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 are already manufactured in India. Currently, iPhones are manufactured in India by three contract manufacturers including -- Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron.

Now, the question is if the iPhone 14 is manufactured in India, will the price be slightly lower than the global market?

And the answer to that is no.

That's because none of the models manufactured in India right now have received a price cut for local manufacturing. For instance, Apple started assembling the iPhone 13 at Foxconn's plant in Tamil Nadu in April this year. Despite that, the price of the iPhone 13 is the same as the launch price, i.e, Rs 79,900. The company, though, is expected to officially cut the price of the iPhone 13 after the launch of the iPhone 14.

Similarly, the price of the iPhone 14 may not be reduced after it is manufactured locally in India. As per reports, the iPhone 14 will be priced at around $799 in the US and Rs 80,000 in India. Well, there could be changes at the launch since this isn't the final price. Some reports, though, suggest that due to the depreciation of the Rupee, the price of the iPhone 14 could be slightly on the higher side.

All in all, manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India will not really affect the users anyway. However, the brand will be able to avoid import tax.