iPhone 14 to Redmi 11 Prime: Phones launching in India in September 2022

We are about to witness one of the biggest tech launches of the year - iPhone 14 event. Apple will announce its new iPhones on September 7. While iPhone 14 series will likely grab all the eyeballs in the first week of September, there are other phones too that will be launching in the upcoming days. The Redmi 11 Prime and Poco M5 are also on the way. We might also see the launch of the iQOO Z6 Lite. Here's everything you need to know.

iPhone 14 series

Apple will likely launch four models iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The standard version will reportedly have a design similar to the iPhone 13 series and only the Pro models are rumoured to get a major design refresh. So, you might not get to see the punch-hole display design on the Pro variants. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max models are expected to feature a wide notch design on the front and one might still see the same dual rear camera setup.

The regular model is rumoured to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display. This one is expected to have a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, instead of the 60Hz display seen on iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 will likely have flat sides. The device is expected to have support for higher peak brightness for a abetter outdoor viewing experience. The iPhone 14 Pro models could pack a 6.7-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. These could have support for LTPO tech, meaning the device will automatically adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz, depending on the content.

Apple's iPhone 14 smartphone could ship with last year's Bionic A15 chipset, which also powers the iPhone 13 smartphone. Apple is said to offer faster LPDDR5 RAM and the base model could be 6GB RAM. This should help offer slightly better performance. The iPhone 14 Pro models will likely use the new A16 chip.

The cheaper iPhone 14 models could feature a dual camera setup, including a 12-megapixel primary camera, and a new ultra-wide-angle camera. The regular models are not expected to have a dedicated zoom lens as this will likely be available only on the Pro models. The standard version could use the same ultra-wide camera from iPhone 13 Pro model, which has support for auto-focusing and macro capabilities. The iPhone 14 Pro models may feature a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The pricing of the iPhone 14 series will be announced on September 7. The starting price of the iPhone 14 could either start from Rs 79,990 or be higher than that.

Poco M5

The Poco M5 will launch on September 5. The rumour mill suggests that the budget phone will be powered by MediaTek's Helio G99 SoC, which basically means this will be a 4G version. The device is said to pack a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It could sport a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The teasers posted by Poco suggest that the budget phone will be in the Rs 10,000 Rs 13,000.

Redmi 11 Prime

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is coming to in India on September 6. Since this is a budget 5G smartphone, the price could be a little higher than Rs 11,000. The Redmi 11 Prime doesn't have an extraordinary design. The teaser posted by Redmi confirms that the upcoming 5G phone will feature a waterdrop-style notched display. It will come with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor. It will likely be available in two colours, blue and grey.

The teaser also suggests that the device will have support for fast charging. Though, Redmi isn't expected to provide a fast charger in the box. It will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. There are no details on the display size and battery. It is expected to sport a 5,000mAh battery, considering one will most likely see the same unit in some of the budget phones. More details are expected to be revealed soon.

iQOO Z6 Lite

The iQOO Z6 Lite is tipped to make its debut in September. If leaks are to be believed, the iQOO Z6 Lite could feature a 120Hz Full-HD+ display, which will be 6.58-inches in size. Under the hood, there will likely be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging tech. For photography, the iQOO Z6 Lite could get a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The rest of the details are still unknown.