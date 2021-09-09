iPhone 14 with no notch appear in leaks days ahead of iPhone 13 launch

You may have been waiting to see the first glimpse of the new iPhones for 2021, likely to launch as the iPhone 13. But, a bunch of concept renders may have given us our very first look at the iPhone 14 with no notch. Yes, you read that right.

Jon Prosser, the popular tipster, has posted a video and a bunch of concept renders based on what he claims has seen. The iPhone 14 can be seen in renders featuring a design that may remind Apple enthusiasts about the iPhone 4 launched in 2010. The button placement, as well, on the renders seems to be inspired by the iPhone 4.

However, the biggest drastic change is in the front and back panels, which, to be true, don't even look like an Apple device. The front has a punch-hole notch which has been seen on several Android phones. With a punch-hole notch, Apple may offer a greater screen real estate to consumers on the iPhone 14 series. While the tipster isn't sure whether the Face ID is integrated into the new punch-hole camera, let's just say it will be there.

The frames on the alleged iPhone 14 are also said to sport titanium, which could again be a pick from the iPhone 4.

Talking about the cameras at the back, the renders shared by Prosser and made by concept artist Ian Zelbo show a triple camera setup at the back of the iPhone 14 Pro while the camera bump seems to have vanished. The three camera sensors, LED flash, and possibly LiDAR sensor can be seen in close-up renders for the iPhone 14 Pro.

The concept renders also hint at an all-new colour option that could be announced by the company next year. Prosser claims that his early leaks indicate a Gold colour option that may end up looking different from the current Gold model in iPhones.

Considering the concept renders claim a massive level of design rejig on next year's iPhone, we expect even the internals may have been changed to include a bigger battery. Well, Prosser can't confirm that for sure.

"We don't know about the internals, as most of our design leaks were only shown the physical design of the phone," he said during his 11-minute video on iPhone 14. He also clarifies that there's no update on whether the iPhone 14 would pack a periscope lens on the iPhone 14 series, which some recent reports have claimed.

He also claimed that next year's iPhone would feature a Lightning port, which could somewhat give USB-C lovers some break to some extent.