iPhone 14's crash detection triggers over 100 false emergency calls in Japan, government issues warning

Apple products are known for their security features. We have often come across stories of people narrating how the iPhone or Apple Watch saved their life. However, in a recent incident, the iPhone 14's crash detection feature triggered over a hundred false alarms in Japan, causing total chaos. When and how did this happen? Read on as we take you through all the little details.

iPhone 14's crash detection feature

The iPhone 14's crash detection feature is much talked about and is the latest one to be introduced by Apple. The feature is also present in the Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. These products have advanced sensors that have the ability to detect a car crash and can then trigger an Emergency SOS alarm.

However, one thing that often goes unnoticed is how this technology can raise false alarms at times. And that's exactly what happened in Tokyo, Japan.

As per an IANS report, fire departments near skiing areas in Japan have been getting some false emergency calls because of the crash detection feature of the iPhone 14.

As many as 919 emergency calls were made to the Kita-Alps Nagano Fire Department, which handles five municipalities in Nagano prefecture. These calls were made within the time period of December 16, 2022 to January 23, 2023. Out of these, 134 were false alarms triggered by the crash detection feature of Apple's devices.

In a similar incident, the Gujo City Fire Department in Gifu prefecture received 351 emergency calls from January 1 to January 23. Out of these, 135 of the calls were false alarms.

Government issues warning to smartphone users

According to the IANS report, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry issued a warning to smartphone users. The warning was issued relating to the crash-detecting technologies in smartphones and other devices, due to the increase in automated attempts to reach out for help when it is not necessary.

How does the feature work?

For the uninitiated, the crash detection feature triggers an Emergency SOS from your device, which prompts it to contact an emergency number on the user's emergency contact list. The algorithm of the devices equipped with the feature uses information from the device to determine if a crash has occurred and, accordingly, calls for help. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users can add emergency contacts to their phones by using the Health application.