iPhone 14's emergency SOS via satellite feature saves two women after they got lost due to Google Maps

The latest iPhone 14 does not feature any new design changes, though the smartphone internally has a couple of big upgrades. Last year, Apple introduced an Emergency SOS via satellite on the iPhone 14 series, and it seems the feature is already saving lives wherever it is available. As reported by a Canadian newspaper, Times Colonist, two women got stranded in the wilderness of McBride located in the Robson Valley region of British Columbia, Canada. The report highlights that the pair got lost and used the satellite connectivity feature on their iPhone 14, which eventually saved their lives.

According to the report, the two women got lost because Google Maps directed them to a "partially plowed (ploughed)" road after the main road was blocked by an accident. After driving 20 km, they came to a "wall of snow" and got stuck. They had no cellular connectivity but one of them had an iPhone 14, which they used to send an emergency signal to an Apple call centre. The call centre then contacted Northern 911 in Canada.

Dwight Yochim, a senior manager with BC Search and Rescue, the team that rescued the two women, told the daily that this was the "first use of the SOS (via satellite) in British Columbia," to his knowledge. Yochim added, "It's the kind of thing that potentially may have saved their life."

The report claims that without Apple's emergency SOS via satellite feature, the rescue team would've taken longer and more resources to find the two stranded women. After tracking their GPS coordinates, the team was able to reach them promptly. The rescue team manager says that regardless of these features, it is best to leave a "trip plan" and tell people "exactly where you are going" to avert dangerous situations.

Currently, the emergency SOS via satellite only works for text, meaning users cannot make calls (yet). In a post, the company said that when users signal an emergency SOS via satellite, the messages are sent in encrypted form and decrypted by Apple to be passed along to the relevant emergency services dispatcher or the emergency relay centre. The message may be retained by emergency service centres to improve their services in compliance with applicable laws.

The SOS via satellite works on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The feature does not work in India due to the government's tight laws around satellite connectivity. Apple's website shows it is available in the US, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.