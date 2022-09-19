iPhone 15 could feature punch-hole display, miss out on ProMotion support

Apple announced its new iPhone 14 series just a few weeks back, and the rumours for the next generation of iPhones have started surfacing online. It is being said that Apple is planning to offer the new notch design on all the models of the iPhone 15. Supply chain analyst Ross Young suggested on Twitter that the company is expected to offer Dynamic Island on the standard models too with the iPhone 15 series. Here's everything we know.

All the models in the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the new Dynamic Island feature that we have seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models. This basically means that you can expect the standard variants of the iPhone 15 series to come with a punch-hole display design.

This year, Apple introduced the regular models with the old notch design and the Pro models with a new modern design. There is a really big difference in terms of features between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. This suggested that Apple has changed its strategy and will mostly limit premium features and new chipsets to the Pro models.

Now, it is being said that Dynamic Island could be seen on the lower-priced iPhone 15 models too, which is something that you don't get on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. But, these variants will still lack support for Apple's ProMotion tech. This is basically LTPO tech seen on Android phones. It can automatically adjust refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz, depending on the content.

It is being said that the new iPhones won't come with support for 120Hz screens. This basically means that Apple will stick to 60Hz display for the next generation models too. Dynamic Island feature is also expected to arrive on some on Android phones, considering the feature was recently spotted on Xiaomi's MIUI Themes store. Dynamic Island is the black, pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro models and Apple has blended it well with the UI to make better use of it. You will be able to check important alerts, notifications, live scores, and other activities.