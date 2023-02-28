iPhone 15 could get major design upgrade after iPhone X, here is what we know

The iPhone 15 is tipped to get a major design upgrade and the leaks suggest that this will be a big one after the iPhone X, which was launched back in 2017. Apple introduced the iPhone 14 with almost no changes compared to the iPhone 13 and this is in terms of both design as well as features. Following this, a lot of fans and reviewers expressed their disappointment via social media platforms. But, 2023 iPhones are expected to get major upgrades over the previous versions. Here is all we know about the upcoming iPhone 15.

One of the biggest changes that one will likely get to see is on the front side. The leaks claim that the iPhone 15 will have a Dynamic Island feature, which we saw on last year's Pro models. The renders have also shown that the standard model will have a single punch-hole display design along with hidden Face ID sensors.

Another big change that we could see on the iPhone is the use of a USB C port instead of a Lighting port. The iPhone 15 series will likely be the first set of iPhones from the company that will ditch Apple's proprietary Lightning port because of the new European law which is forcing it to implement this on all the upcoming devices. This will make it easier for people to carry only one charger for various devices.

For those who don't know, the laptops also now come with a USB C port. So, this update would likely help offer a big relief to users. Though, it is being said that one might not be able to charge the iPhone 15 with any charger as Apple could limit the compatibility to MFi-certified charging cables. The MFi-certified products go through rigorous tests conducted by Apple to make sure they meet the company's standards in terms of quality and security.

The leaks so far suggest that Apple might retain the old rear camera setup design that we have seen on the previous generations of iPhone. Though, the iPhone 15 is tipped to get a new 48-megapixel rear sensor, which would be a big upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensors seen on several older iPhones.

We could get a slightly bigger display compared to the previous standard versions of iPhones. A report from 9To5Mac revealed that the iPhone 15 could come with a 6.2-inch display. Its predecessor packs a 6.1-inch screen. Apple isn't expected to offer a solid-state haptic button design on the lower priced models as the company is tipped to launch the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max variants with this design.