iPhone 15 launching in 2023: here are 5 interesting features the next Apple iPhone could offer

Many users were left disappointed when Apple introduced the iPhone 14 and gave the much-awaited Dynamic Island notch only to the Pro models. It was then being said that the iPhone 15 would offer Dynamic Island in all models, but it was more of a hope than a prediction at the time.

Now that we are in the year of the launch of the iPhone 15, speculations and excitement around the new iPhone can be felt in the market already and users are keen on finding out about all the cool features that the iPhone 15 could hold in store for them. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 in September this year if it goes by its annual tradition.

From replacing the iPhone Pro Max model with the premium Ultra model to being powered by the A17 bionic chip, there are many rumours about the yet-to-be-launched iPhone that are surfacing every now and then. Let's take a look at 5 interesting features that the iPhone 15 could offer when it launches officially:

The much-awaited Dynamic Island notch

As already mentioned above, the Dynamic island might be introduced for all the iPhone 15 models this year. The stylish pill-shaped notch appears at the top of the phone and was added to the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the standard variants were not offered the upgrade and featured the usual wide notch. Dynamic Island displays both active and background tasks running on your iPhone and has a display that can adjust itself as per requirement.

Haptic Feedback on volume and power buttons

This one's rumoured to be available exclusively for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Speculations are that the iPhone 15 Pro models will replace the physical volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons offering haptic feedback. If you are a gamer, you might already know what haptic feedback is. For the uninitiated, haptic feedback gives you the sensation of pressing a button without them actually moving. This feature is similar to the one that's already available in the trackpads of the latest Macbook models.

Third party app downloads might be available

Until now, Apple only lets you download applications from the App Store. However, rumours indicate that this will soon change. The iPhone 15 might allow you to install alternative application stores on your iPhones as well as iPads. Reports suggest that the move comes after the European Union's Digital Markets Act that seeks to give equal opportunities to third-party developers in the region. However, these changes, if incorporated, will only be available in the EU region.

Type C USB Compatibility

Complying with the European Union's Digital Markets Act, Apple might be bringing USB Type C compatibility to the iPhone 15. The newly-passed law states that the Type C USB port is mandatory for all electronic devices.

Better battery life

The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumoured to be powered by the A17 Bionic chip, while the standard models will have Apple's A16 Chip. This could lead to better battery life for the phones. The case is true especially for the Pro models that might be powered by the A17 chip. Mark Liu, TSMC's chairman, reportedly talked about the mass production of TSMC's 3nm process and said that the newer process requires 35% less power along with ensuring better performance. The 3nm process will reportedly be used for the A17 Bionic chip. Hence, it means that the A17 chip will consume 35% less power that might lead to a better battery life for the phone.