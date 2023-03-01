iPhone 15 launching later this year: Design, leaked specifications and other details

Apple will introduce its latest iPhone 15 series later this year. While it is too early for the company to announce the launch date for the next generation iPhones, it is expected to unveil new phones in September this year if we go by most of the previous launches. The iPhone 11, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series were introduced in September. The launch of the iPhone 12 was shifted to October because of coronavirus pandemic as it disrupted the company's development, which resulted in the delay. The 2023 iPhones are expected to be released on the usual timeline. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

The launch event is pretty far away, but the leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect from the iPhone 15. It is being tipped that the standard iPhone 15 model will get Dynamic Island feature, which will be a big upgrade ever since the launch of the iPhone X. We could finally see a USB Type C port on this year's iPhones, which will again be a big change. The regular model is also tipped to feature a lightly bigger 6.2-inch screen than the iPhone 14.

Apple will likely follow its new strategy of offering older flagship chip with the standard models, whereas the high-end Pro models will use the new A17 Bionic SoC. The iPhone 15 could be powered by last year's A16 Bionic chip, just like the iPhone 14 series.

There are no details on battery or fast charging. The company made close to no changes in these areas to the iPhone 14 and some other older phones. But, it is high time for Apple to start offering support for faster charging speeds, considering Android phones can now be charged using a 240W charger as well. Realme claimed that its 240W charger can top up the battery from zero to 50 percent in about 4 minutes, which is a dream for iPhone users.

According to Apple's website, the iPhone 14 has support for 20W fast charging. It remains to be seen whether the company will offer at least 45W charging support with the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Samsung is also offering just 45W charging support, which is better than what Apple is offering but less than what other Android smartphone manufacturers are offering. The worst part is, both Apple and Samsung don't provide a charger in the box.

The iPhone 15 is said to come with a 48-megapixel wide camera that we have seen on the Pro models of iPhone 14 series. This would be a major upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensors seen on the existing iPhone models. But, don't expect to see a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR on the standard models because this will reportedly remain limited to the higher-end models. The standard model of iPhone 15 series is tipped to have three cameras at the back instead of the dual camera setup that we have been seeing on older regular models.

It is important to note that all the above-mentioned details are not officially confirmed by Apple and are based on the leaks that have been posted so far by reliable tipsters.