iPhone 15 launching this year: 5 features we want to see in the 2023 model

We saw some big changes with the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. There was an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera, an always-on display, a high refresh rate, and even a fancy dynamic island. But the standard iPhone 14 was left with minor changes. Especially specification-wise, there wasn't anything significant. So, I think it's about time that the non-pro standard model gets the attention it deserves. After all, it's the base model that sells the most.

And, as we all know, Apple mostly launches new iPhones in September. So, this time around as well, the iPhone 15 series is expected to arrive later in 2023. As an iPhone user, here are five features that I would love to see on the upcoming iPhone 15:

Dynamic Island

The biggest feature of the iPhone 14 Pro models was the Dynamic island. The pill-shaped cutout shows calls, music controls, Maps, and other notifications. Everyone was talking about it. But, only the top models - the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max - got the dynamic island. The regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were left with the same old notch display. So this time, I think Apple should give the Dynamic island software experience to all the iPhone 15 series models, starting with our very own iPhone 15.

Type-C charging

We have all been asking for it, and this could be the year when we finally get it: the Type-C charging port in iPhones. No one wants to carry different chargers for different phones. It's 2023! We can at least get a USB-C port in the iPhone 15 series. If it happens, then this will be a big change. All lightning cables will no longer be useful to anyone.

Upgraded design

If you take a look at the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the iPhone 14 - all of them look the same. The only difference is the placement of the camera and the size of the notch. And because of this, honestly, iPhones have started to look really boring. With the iPhone 15, I really hope Apple brings a design change. Although some leaked images of the iPhone 15 series show that the design will remain the same. But, considering the fact that the prices of iPhones are increasing every year, it's high time that iPhones get a refreshed design. And if not the design, let's at least hope to get some new colors.

Fast charging support

Android phones are pushing the limits of fast charging. Realme recently unveiled its 240W charging phone, and Xiaomi showcased a 300W charger that charges the phone's battery from 0 to 100 per cent in 5 minutes. But our poor old iPhones are still stuck between 20W to 27W charging speeds. Even the biggest iPhone 14 Pro Max model doesn't go beyond 27W charging speed, which is really slow when compared to Android phones. So with the iPhone 15 series, we would love to see fast charging support.

Fingerprint scanner

And last on my list is a fingerprint scanner. I personally like fingerprint scanners in phones because they are quicker and easier than the face unlock system. Older iPhone models used to have a home button with touch ID, but now that modern iPhones no longer have home buttons, there is no fingerprint reader. So, I would love to see an in-display fingerprint scanner with the iPhone 15 series.

With all these features, this will be a dream iPhone 15 model. I am hoping big on Type-C ports, but let's see if we get it this year or not. Let me know what you are looking forward to in the upcoming iPhone 15 series.