iPhone 15 likely to feature USB Type-C, but functionality could be limited for third-party charging cables

Apple is finally expected to launch iPhones with a USB Type C port because of a law passed by the European Union that companies need to offer support for the same charging standard on all devices to make it more convenient for consumers to charge. However, a tipster, ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) has claimed on Twitter that the company is planning to set some standards for charging and restrict functionality to MFi cables.

For those who are not aware, the accessories that go through Apple's rigorous test get MFi certification, which basically means that those products meet the company's security and performance standards. The tipster says that the cables and chargers that won't be MFi certified will have some restrictions in terms of data transfer and charging. Hence, users might not be able to take full advantage of those.

Apple has confirmed that it will be offering a USB C port with its devices and the same is expected to happen with the launch of the iPhone 15 series. This would be the biggest change ever considering the company has been offering its iPhones with a Lightning port. The cited source has claimed that Apple's iPhone assembler Foxconn has already begun the mass production of accessories like EarPods and cables. The rest of the details are currently unknown.

Besides, the leaks have so far claimed that the upcoming standard iPhone 15 model will have Apple's Dynamic Island feature, which will be a big upgrade ever since the launch of the iPhone X. It is being tipped that the next generation iPhone will feature a slightly bigger 6.2-inch screen than the iPhone 14.

Apple will likely follow its new strategy of offering older flagship chips with the standard models, whereas the high-end Pro models will use the new A17 Bionic SoC. The iPhone 15 could be powered by last year's A16 Bionic chip, just like the iPhone 14 series.

There are no details on the battery or fast charging tech. The iPhone 15 is said to come with a 48-megapixel wide camera that we have seen on the Pro models of iPhone 14 series. This would be a major upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensors seen on the existing iPhone models. But, don't expect to see a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR on the standard models because this will reportedly remain limited to the higher-end models. The standard model of iPhone 15 series is tipped to have three cameras at the back instead of the dual camera setup that we have been seeing on older regular models.