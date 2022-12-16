iPhone 15 likely to get 3 biggest changes in 2023

The iPhone 15 will likely get at least 3 biggest changes in 2023, which a lot of people will appreciate and some might not like for security reasons. Apple is said to be planning to allow iOS users to download apps from third-party app stores and sideload apps, which will be a compromise on security as per Apple. The iPhone 15 series is also all set to get a USB Type-C port. Here is a quick look at the three biggest changes that will be coming to iPhone 15 in 2023.

First biggest change coming to iPhones

-The iPhone 15 series will finally come with a USB Type-C port, which will be one of the biggest changes considering Apple has so far offered its iPhones with a Lightning port. This is something that Apple itself has confirmed.

The European Law has mandated all phones to have a USB Type-C port by 2024. Apple is currently the only smartphone maker to include iPhones with a different charging port. So, it will have to comply with the order because there has been the argument that people need to carry different chargers, so all the devices should manufacture with a USB Type-C port.

"Obviously, we'll have to comply; we have no choice. The Europeans are the ones dictating timing for European customers," Apple's senior Greg Joswiak said.

Interestingly, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is claiming that Apple will get rid of the Lightning connector on its iPhone 15 in favour of the USB-C. But, it also allegedly plans to use two different USB-C ports on its iPhones for next year. He is claiming that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could offer a standard USB-C port, with the same wired transfer speeds as you get on the existing Lightning connector. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are said to get better transfer speeds, and Kuo is claiming that the phones "will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3."

Second biggest change coming to iPhone 15 series

The folks at Bloomberg have reported that Apple will let iOS users download apps from third-party app stores and people will also be able to sideload apps, which is huge. This is one of the biggest advantages that Android users have been enjoying for a long time now.

The European Union has passed a law that says the tech companies like Apple, who are being referred to as digital gatekeepers, need to ensure open markets. In simpler terms, this means the law expects the tech giants to give the decision-making power for app stores to users and that third-party services should be given the opportunity to include their product in iOS.

So far, Apple has given iPhone users only one option to find and install apps to offer better security to users. If the company complies with EU law, then iOS users will be able to download apps from their desired app stores. Though, people will then be responsible for the security of their phone and they will have to be careful about which app store they should trust and download apps from.

The move to offer only App Store as an option has also cost huge to app developers because of the 30 per cent cut that Apple takes on payments in the applications. Now, if Apple lets users access third-party app stores on iPhones and iPads, then developers will get some sense of relief because they won't be required to pay a high commission with other app stores. For instance, Samsung's Galaxy Store doesn't reportedly charge anything for in-app purchases.

Third biggest change for iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 Pro variants will likely come with the new Dynamic Island feature that we have seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models. This time around, it is being tipped that the standard iPhone 15 model will also get this feature, unlike the iPhone 14 which has an old-school design. This basically means that everyone can expect all the next-generation iPhones to feature the typical punch-hole display design that we have been seeing on most of the Android phones.