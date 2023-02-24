iPhone 15 may finally come with a new notch design: Here is how it may look

iPhone 15's CAD (computer-aided design) renders have surfaced online ahead of the phone's expected-launch in September this year. As per the alleged renders shared by 9to5Mac, the regular iPhone 15 will include a Dynamic Island notch on the front pan, which is currently available in iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Dynamic Island is Apple's latest innovation for the display. Similar to other notch designs, this oval-shaped part of the display houses the front camera and Face ID sensors. However, instead of a dead space at the top of the screen, Dynamic Island can show notifications, alerts, or real-time information -- with cool size-adjusting animation.

The latest CAD renders of the iPhone 15 seem to align to the alleged photo of iPhone 15. The image was leaked by MacRumors earlier this week.

The new report points out that Apple will be available on all four upcoming iPhone 15 models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Another big update on the regular iPhone 15(s) would be the addition of USB-C port charging instead of the proprietary Lightning port.