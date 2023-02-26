iPhone 15 Plus likely to feature slightly curved edges and slimmer bezels, here are the details

The iPhone 15 is one the most-awaited phones of the year and the entire lineup is expected to launch in September 2023. Ahead of its launch, reports about the dynamic island notch and type C USB port being a part of the upcoming iPhone are much talked-about. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro CAD (computer-aided design) renders had surfaced online recently and now, the CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Plus is making rounds on the internet.

As per the images shared by 9to5Mac, the new iPhone 15 Plus is likely to feature slimmer bezels, thicker camera bump, dynamic island notch, USB Type C port, and slightly rounded edges.

iPhone 15 Plus expected to feature rounded edges

The curved display has been a part of many smartphones and is known to give a premium look to all devices. While the iPhone 15 Plus won't be having a full on curved display, it is likely to have a rounded-edge body design that might make the phone feel and look quite different from other variants, a 9to5 Mac report suggests. The report further says that the slightly rounded edges will ensure a 'less harsh transition from the front of the device towards the back'.

iPhone 15 Plus dimensions

The CAD renders also show the device having slimmer bezels than that of its predecessors. The slimmer bezels, along with the dynamic island notch that will reportedly be present in the entire lineup, will mean a bigger display screen for users.

The 9to5 Mac report also revealed the exact dimensions of the phone that are 160.87 mm height, 77.76mm width, and 7.81mm thickness. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus is 160.84 mm tall, 78.07 mm wide and 7.79 mm thick.

iPhone 15 Plus other features

Apart from the changes in body design, the CAD renders also show that the phone will be featuring a USB port and a thicker camera bump than the previous phones. The dynamic island notch, which is a feature in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, is also visible in the CAD renders. A lot of reports have claimed that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will be having the dynamic island notch, hence it will no longer be exclusive to only a particular variant of the phone.

Complying with the European Union's Digital Markets Act, Apple is likely to USB Type C compatibility to the iPhone 15 Plus as well. The newly-passed law states that the Type C USB port is mandatory for all electronic devices.

With that being said, the price of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus might go higher considering the changes it offers. Currently, the price of iPhone 14 Plus 128GB storage variant is Rs 89,900.