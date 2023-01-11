iPhone 15 Pro models could get a huge price increase, here is what we know

We are still very far away from the launch of the iPhone 15 series, but leaks and price rumours of the upcoming iPhones have surfaced online several times. It is being said that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get some major upgrades this year. These phones might be borrowing some of the premium features from the Pro models, so the price of these handsets could be a little higher compared to this year's models.

Now, a new rumour on Weibo from an unverified source is claiming that the iPhone 15 Pro models could get a huge price increase. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple might have plans to create an even bigger gap between the standard and Pro models in terms of price and features too. To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro was announced in India with a starting price of Rs 1,29,900, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,39,900.

Now if the new rumour turns out to be true, then the cost of the iPhone 15 Pro models will be much higher than last year's models. The cited source didn't reveal the price range that Apple might be planning to target, but previous leaks have suggested this. This year, Apple is heavily rumoured to replace its iPhone Pro Max model with a new Ultra model, which will basically be designed to offer users the best of everything, but of course at a more premium price.

As per the leaks, Apple will increase the price of the iPhone 15 Ultra by $200 in comparison to the older model, so the cost of the iPhone 15 Ultra will reportedly be $1,299. This is roughly Rs 1,07,330 in India when converted. But, don't expect it to cost the same in the Indian market and the price would be way higher because of the custom duty charge and more. To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1,39,900, whereas the same device was made available in the US for $1,099 (around Rs 90,810).

There are no specific price leaks for other models. The price of the iPhone 14 Pro models starts at $999 (around Rs 81,700), so if Apple is planning to increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro model, then it could at least be $100 more than the current model. Apple usually increases price by at least $100, which is something that the previous launches have suggested. The iPhone 13 series and iPhone 14 series were made available at the old prices. The iPhone 12 got a price bump of $100, so it was priced at $799. There are chances that Apple is now considering to increase the price because it has been offering new phones at the old prices for two years straight, something which leaks are hinting.

So, the price of the iPhone 15 Pro could be $1,099 if we go by the older price bump strategy. Apple could decide to increase the price by a bigger margin if it will be offering better and more premium features with this year's high-end iPhone models. The iPhone 14 Pro is currently selling in India for Rs 1,29,900. So, expect the price to be much higher than the older model if the rumour turns out to be true.