iPhone 15 Pro models could get a huge price increase, here is why

Apple will announce its iPhone 15 series later this year, but a lot of details have already been leaked online. A tech analyst, Jeff Pu, is suggesting that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models could get a huge price increase as the company is reportedly planning to make big changes to this year's iPhones. The standard model is also said to come with some big changes in camera, design, and other areas. Here is what we know so far.

According to leaks, the ultra high-end iPhone 15 models could come with a solid-state button design with haptic feedback from extra Taptic Engines. We could also see Apple using a new periscope lens to offer users a better optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro variants are tipped to arrive with increased RAM, and titanium frame. The new phones will likely use Apple's new A17 Bionic chipset. All these features and some other updates could increase the price of the upcoming iPhones.

Additionally, there are chances that Apple is considering increasing the price because it has been offering new phones at the old prices for two years straight, something which leaks are hinting at.

Previously, it was reported that Apple might be planning to create a big gap between the standard and Pro models in terms of price and features too. To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro was announced in India with a starting price of Rs 1,29,900, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,39,900. Now, if the rumour turns out to be true, then the cost of the iPhone 15 Pro models will be much higher than last year's models.

This year, Apple is heavily rumoured to replace its iPhone Pro Max model with a new Ultra model, which will basically be designed to offer users the best of everything, but, of course, at a more premium price.

The leaks have so far suggested that Apple will increase the price of the iPhone 15 Ultra by $200 in comparison to the older model, so the cost of the iPhone 15 Ultra could be $1,299. This is roughly Rs 1,07,330 in India when converted. But, don't expect it to cost the same in the Indian market and the price would be way higher because of the custom duty charge and other things. To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1,39,900, whereas the same device was made available in the US for $1,099 (around Rs 90,810).