iPhone 15 series: Apple said to make 4 biggest design changes ever

While the iPhone 15 series launch is still pretty far away, the leaks have suggested that Apple will make at least four big design changes that will change the future of iPhones. The iPhone 15 models are tipped to arrive with a Dynamic Island feature as well as a USB Type-C port. We might not get to see physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models as they are said to offer solid-state buttons. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming iPhones.

-It is no secret that Apple has plans to offer its iPhones with a USB Type C port. While the company has confirmed that it will abide by the new law of Europe to sell phones with USB-C port, it hasn't confirmed that the same will arrive with 2023 iPhones. But, the leaks and rumour mill have repeatedly claimed that the iPhone 15 series will be the first ever iPhone to ditch Apple's Lightning port and feature the standard USB C port. There are also reports claiming that the company could restrict the full advantage of USB Type-C port to MFi-certified cables that are tested by Apple itself. The limitation could be in terms of data transfer and charging.

-A reliable tipster, Ice Universe, has claimed on Twitter that the iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra could come with no buttons at all, which would be a big design change if Apple is actually planning to implement this. The cited source has also shared the renders, which show that the flagship phone will have solid-state haptic buttons. Analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo also previously claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models could have no physical buttons. The new solid-state buttons would help respond to a user's touch without requiring a person to physically press the button, which is similar to the home button design seen on iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and a few other models.

-All the iPhone 15 models are tipped to come with Apple's Dynamic Island feature, which is something that the company introduced only with last year's iPhone 14 Pro models.

-Lastly, the fresh leaks have shown that the iPhone 15 variants will have minimal bezels, which will be smaller than the previous versions. With a smaller-notch design and trimmed-down bezels, one will likely get much bigger screen space and a better content-consuming experience.