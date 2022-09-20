iPhone 15 series could finally offer support for USB-C, Ultra model may get 8K video

The iPhone 14 series was announced just last week and the leaks for next year's iPhones have started appearing online. In fact, Apple is said to introduce an Ultra model in 2023 with the iPhone 15 series. This will reportedly be a replacement of the Pro Max model. Apple is expected to make some significant changes to the next generation iPhones, which is something that the latest leak has suggested. Here's everything you need to know.

Firstly, the iPhone 15 series is said to come with support for USB-C. Yes, you read that right. This might finally happen. An Apple leaker with name LeaksApplePro on Twitter claims that Apple is planning to drop its proprietary Lightning port. This pretty much seems possible considering USB-C will become compulsory in the EU region just a few months after the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Apple will likely announce the new iPhones in September 2023.

The cited source also claims that the high-end 2023 iPhones will have the capability to record 8K videos, which is something that is still missing on this year's iPhone 14 series. This might not be available on the standard models. Just recently, Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the iPhone 15 Ultra could get a periscope lens as well. The Ultra variant is also said to offer better battery life. The device may last 3-4 hours longer than the existing iPhone 14 Pro Max model.

With these upgrades and other changes that may arrive to the new iPhones, the price will likely go up. This year, Apple has just announced the standard model at the same price, and the other variants have seen a price hike in India. It is being said that the price of the iPhone 15 Ultra could possibly start at $1,200 (around Rs 95,710), which is up from $1,100 (approximately Rs 87,740). Of course, the price will be much higher in India. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling for Rs 139,900. So, you can see the big price difference because of GST, import duty charges and of course, Apple has also increased the price.

Coming back to the features, all the iPhone 15 models are said to come with Dynamic Island design. However, Apple isn't expected to offer a new chip with all the variants. The rumour mill claims that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will pack Apple's A15 chip, whereas the Pro and Ultra models will likely use the new Apple A17 Bionic chip.