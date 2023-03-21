iPhone 15 series: No physical button design, thinnest bezels and everything else leaked so far

We are still quite far away from the launch of the iPhone 15 series, but a lot has already been leaked online. Some of the biggest changes are likely coming to the next generation of iPhones in terms of design and you can also expect upgrades in other areas. With the iPhone 15 series, Apple is said to introduce a mute switch, no volume button design, thinner bezels, new cameras, and more. Here is a look at all the leaked features and upgrades that might be coming to this year's iPhones.

Solid-state haptic button design

The leaks have also suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 15 Pro Max could come with a no-button design. In simpler terms, we could see a solid-state haptic button design on the ultra-high-end models. This means that there won't be moving buttons and one will feel like they are pressing the buttons – thanks to Apple's Taptic Engine.

The company will incorporate a small motor inside the device to produce vibrations which will give users haptic feedback as and when they press the button to know the unit has acknowledged their command. Currently, the iPhones only have one Taptic Engine that offers feedback when you tap on the display and the next generation iPhones could get additional engines for the new button design.

The same is expected to happen with the mute button as well. The leaked renders have suggested that the mute switch will also be touch-based, just like volume buttons.

Thinner bezels

The new iPhones are expected to retain the old display sizes, but the next generation iPhones are said to come with thinner bezels design compared to the iPhone 14 series. This would offer a cleaner look and more screen space to users.

USB C port

Apple has already confirmed that it will ditch its proprietary Lightning port and launch iPhones with USB Type C ports. But, it is unknown whether the same will be implemented on this year's iPhones. The leaks have so far claimed that the iPhone 15 series will come with a USB Type C port, which will be a first for iPhones.

Dynamic Island on all iPhone models

Apple is also said to finally bring Dynamic Island feature to all the iPhone models. This basically means that we will get to see the punch-hole display design on all the iPhone 15 variants. Last year, only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were introduced with the latest feature.

New Cameras on the iPhone 15 series

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are said to come with 48-megapixel cameras that we have seen on the Pro models of iPhone 14 series. This would be a major upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensors seen on the existing iPhone models. But, don't expect to see a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR on the standard models because this will reportedly remain limited to the higher-end models. The leaks have hinted that we could see a new periscope lens with 5x optical zoom on the upcoming high-end units. The details about the Pro models are currently unknown.

Other features

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones are tipped to come with Apple's new Bionic A17 chipset. The standard model could use last year's Bionic A16 SoC, which is powering the iPhone 14 Pro models. It is unknown whether Apple will also launch the new version of the Plus model which it introduced last year. There are reports claiming that the iPhone 14 Plus wasn't a success for the company and it didn't receive a good response in terms of sales.

As of now, there are no details on the battery and fast charging for the new iPhones.