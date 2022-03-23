iPhone 15 speculated to feature under screen Face ID technology by Samsung

Apple is yet to release the iPhone 14 in the market but the renders of the iPhone 15 have already started doing the rounds. The Cupertino-giant is expected to launch the iPhone 14 later this year. The iPhone 14 series is speculated to include four models but this time users may not get a mini variant of the phone after all. Coming back to the iPhone 15, which is still many moons away from its release, a new report has claimed that the iPhone 15 may feature OLED display with under screen Face ID sensors.

As per South Korea's The Elec, Apple will use the under-screen Face ID system provided by Samsung. It will use Samsung's under-panel camera (UPC) technology, the same technology that was used in the internal screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. The report further elaborates that the South Korean giant could be developing a new under-display camera technology along with OTI Lumionics. It could be used in the Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphone.

The Elec report further states that only the front-facing camera will be visible in the iPhone 15. It is also speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature an all-new design. Coming to the iPhone 14 models, there may not a mini version of the iPhone 14, however, Apple could intrcouce a Max model this time. No major design overhaul is expected this time but the iPhone 14 models. The camera module may not protrude this time. It is expected to blend with the rear panel.

Previously, 91Mobiles had shared the CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro. The renders reveal that Apple will do away with the bathtub notch in the iPhone 14 Pro. The phone could feature a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout and another tinier cutout right beside it. The cutouts will house the selfie camera and the Face ID sensors. The display will feature very thin bezels which are expected to be symmetrical. The power button will be placed on the right, whereas the volume rockers and sim tray will be placed on the left side. The speaker grille, a microphone, and a lighting port for charging are placed at the bottom.

Moving to the rear panel, the iPhone 14 Pro features a design similar to the iPhone 13 Pro. The gigantic camera module can be seen with three large camera sensors along with an LED flashlight, a microphone, and a LiDAR sensor. The renders show that the iPhone 14 has 5G Antenna cutouts all around.

As far as the display size is concerned, the iPhone 14 Pro will stick to the same 6.1-inch OLED display size as the iPhone 13 Pro. It is also expected to be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The iPhone 14 Vanilla models are expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic SoC. In the camera department, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.