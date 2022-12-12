iPhone 15 Ultra price leak suggests Apple’s iPhone will be more expensive than ever

The price of the iPhone 15 Ultra has been leaked online, which may come as a surprise to you considering the new iPhones were unveiled just a few weeks back and we are almost one year far away from the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Every year, leaks for the next generation iPhones start appearing online just a few weeks after the launch of the latest addition and the same is the case with the iPhone 15 series. Though, the price leak is not what someone would expect so early.

As per the sources of the LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 15 Ultra will come with a starting price of $1,299. There are reports claiming that Apple has plans to rename the iPhone Pro Max model and simply call it iPhone Ultra. With this, the company would want to show that this will offer the best of everything and with that be ready to expect a big increase in price.

As per the leaks, Apple will increase the price by $200 in comparison to the older model, so the cost of the iPhone 15 Ultra will reportedly be $1,299. This is roughly Rs 1,07,330 in India when converted. But, don't expect it to cost the same in the Indian market and the price would be way higher because of custom duty charge and more. To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1,39,900, whereas the same device was made available in the US for $1,099 (around Rs 90,810).

"It's going to be a more expensive iPhone. Even in the United States. Apple has been losing margins year after year. Rising production costs and inflation, that makes the money the company has in the bank worth less, have finally broken the camel's back," the leaker asserted on Twitter.

The iPhone 15 Pro variants are said to come with the new Dynamic Island feature that we have seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models. It is also being tipped that the standard model will also get this feature, unlike the iPhone 14 which has an old-school design. This basically means that you can expect all the next-generation iPhones to offer a punch-hole display design.

The standard model will still lack support for Apple's ProMotion tech, which is not surprising considering Apple has always restricted it to higher-priced variants. ProMotion is similar to LTPO tech seen on Android phones. It can automatically adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz, depending on the content. This helps save battery. So, the iPhone 15 Pro will likely offer it.

The rumour mill claims that Apple will continue to offer the old chipset with the lower prices models and the new one with the Pro variants. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could pack Apple's A15 chipset, whereas the Pro and Ultra models will likely use the new Apple A17 Bionic chip.