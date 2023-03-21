iPhone 15 with USB-C port will get faster charging speeds, but there is a catch 

The upcoming iPhone 15 is rumored to ditch the lighting port and opt for a USB-C port instead. Apple was ordered by the European Union to include a USB Type-C port in its phones as that is the industry standard, but Apple has set some limitations to it. As per noted analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the USB-C port will enable faster charging speeds on the iPhone 15 models but only if you charge using certified cables.

An iPhone user's greatest woe is traveling without the charger. While you may be surrounded by a room full of people, not everyone will have an iPhone charger. The chances of 4 out of 10 people carrying a USB Type-C charger is higher.

Kuo has reported that Apple plans to make charging faster on its next iPhone model, the iPhone 15, with the inclusion of the USB Type-C port. The current line up of iPhones can charge at a maximum speed of 20W or 27W depending on the model, but users need to buy a compatible charger separately since Apple no longer includes it in the box. Apple's most affordable option is a 20W USB-C adapter. However, to take full advantage of the faster charging, users need to use an Apple-certified USB-C cable, which might not be included with the charger.

Kuo has claimed that in order to get faster charging speeds, iPhone 15 users will have to get Apple-certified USB-C cables. So, even if you have a faster charger, if you do not have the eligible cable, you may not get faster speeds and it will be capped at the standard charging speed that is available on all the previous phones.

Previously, a report stated that Apple may add a custom IC chip to its USB-C port, similar to the authentication process in the Lightning port. This could mean that non-Apple accessories that are not part of the "Made for iPhone" program may not work as well as "authentic" accessories. For example, fast charging and high-speed data transfer may be limited. However, it's unclear what the exact implications would be and it's possible that the EU may intervene if this would break the purpose of the USB-C being a universal interface. Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in October that Apple will "obviously" have to comply" with the rule. "We have no choice," Joswiak said when asked about whether Apple will switch to USB Type C port as per the EU directive.

