iPhone 16 launching in 2025 could come with USB Type-C charging port, here’s why

The Indian government has been evaluating options to introduce a common charging policy in the country for the last couple of months. Recently, the European Union announced a common charger rule wherein smartphone manufacturers, including Apple, will need to shift to the Type C port for their phones. Currently, all iPhone models come with lightning port. But with the EU rule coming into place, iPhones launching starting in 2025 will need to move to the Type C port. India is following in the EU's footsteps.

According to a report from PTI, the Department of Consumer Affairs along with industry stakeholders is considering two charging options – one for phones and the second for wearables. As per Rohit Kumar Singh, Consumer Affairs Secretary, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has created quality standards for USB Type-C charging ports on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. On the other hand, the government of India is said to be working on a common charging policy for wearables as well. Right now, most wearable devices come with different types of charging ports. One can't be used on another.

"In the last meeting, a broad consensus had emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. The BIS has notified standards for Type C charger," Singh said, as reported by PTI.

The EU decided to introduce a common charging policy with the aim of tackling issues related to e-waste. The government of India is also aiming for the same. Meity in its "Electronic Waste and India" report stated that e-waste in India is growing at the rate of 10 per cent. In the year 2020-2021, India reportedly processed 3.4 lakh tonnes of e-waste. Now, with the introduction of a common charging policy, the government of India expects to reduce the production of e-waste in the coming years, at least partly.

As per the latest directive by the EU, all smartphones including iPhones sold in its member states should have a common USB Type C charger starting December 28, 2024. While the Indian government hasn't revealed the exact timeline for the introduction of the common charging policy in the country, it is possible that implementation will be in line with the EU's timeframe. "We have to align with the European Union timeline, i.e. 2024 because the mobile and electronics makers have a global supply chain, and they don't supply to India alone," Singh said.

With USB Type C becoming a coming charging port for all phones, Apple may be the most impacted brand. That's because most Android phones these days come with USB Type C charging port. Apple iPhones models launched till now come packed with lightning port. This simply means that once the common charger policy comes into effect iPhones will need to ditch the lightning port for USB Type C charging port. Meanwhile, reports suggest that iPhone 16 will be the first phone from Apple to come with USB Type C port. Notably, Apple hasn't revealed any details on the same yet.