iPhone 16 likely to bring full screen design, under display camera

Apple was earlier expected to unveil a full screen iPhone, ditching that wide notch on the display, in 2023. But, the latest report coming from a well known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests a different story. Kuo now says that iPhone models launching in 2024 will bring a full screen display and under display camera technology. Going with the company's track record, the iPhone models launching in 2024 could be the iPhone 16 series.

Apple introduced the notched design with the iPhone X and since then, the company has been following the same design. Ofcourse, with the 13 Pro it cut short the notch a bit but not entirely. "I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements," Kuo said in one of its latest tweet.

The Cupertino based tech giant has been making significant improvements in camera functionalities year on year but didn't bring a major change as far as the camera is considered. One of the biggest upgrades in the camera system is said to come with the iPhone models launching in 2024. With the under display camera technology coming to iPhones in the next two years, Kuo predicts the front camera performance will be way more improved than ever before.

As for the iPhone 13, Apple tweaked the camera quite a bit, especially the low light performance. But, what could have been better was the front camera performance. That's what is likely to be resolved with the under display camera tech coming on the iPhone 16.

Kuo himself suggests that Apple should try to make improvements in the ISP (Image Signal Processor) and image algorithms in order to offer a better front camera performance. This year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to launch four new iPhones, minus the Mini. It is said that, due to weaker demand, the iPhone 14 Mini will be replaced with the iPhone 14 Max. The other three models are said to be the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone launch event is said to be on track. Apple usually launches new high end iPhones around the fall, which is sometime in September. A report recently suggested that soon after the release of the iPhone 14, the company will discontinue the iPhone 11 since it is impacting the sales of the iPhone SE (2022). That's because iPhone 11 offers a bigger display and dual sensors on the rear panel.

