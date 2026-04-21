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iPhone 17 Pro Max captures video of 'Earthset' from space on Artemis 2 Moon mission

iPhone 17 Pro Max captures video of 'Earthset' from space on Artemis 2 Moon mission

Artemis 2 Commander Reid Wiseman shared a video of ‘Earthset’ as the spacecraft journeyed toward the Moon.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026 4:49 PM IST
iPhone 17 Pro Max captures video of 'Earthset' from space on Artemis 2 Moon missionArtemis 2 Commander Reid Wiseman shared a video of ‘Earthset’ as the spacecraft journeyed toward the Moon.

Apple’s iPhones instantly started to gain traction as NASA approved personal devices for the Artemis 2 Moon mission. During the mission, astronauts carried four units of iPhone 17 Pro Max, documenting space, onboard experiments, and rare visuals from space. 

After the successful mission, Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman shared a video of ‘Earthset’ as the spacecraft journeyed toward the Moon. It was shot from Orion’s docking hatch window, and it was captured using the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

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In the X post, Wiseman said, “Only one chance in this lifetime…Like watching sunset at the beach from the most foreign seat in the cosmos, I couldn’t resist a cell phone video of Earthset.”

“I could barely see the Moon through the docking hatch window but the iPhone was the perfect size to catch the view…this is uncropped, uncut with 8x zoom which is quite comparable to the view of the human eye,” he added.

In the 53-second clip, you can clearly see the Moon’s craters while Earth slowly disappears from view, showcasing a rare “Earthset” view from space.

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Previously, NASA released a few images of the Earth captured using the iPhone 17 Pro Max that grabbed widespread attention for clarity and marked the use of a smartphone in a space mission.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also acknowledged the use of iPhones in the mission, saying, “Congratulations to Artemis II on a successful mission! You captured the wonders of space and our planet beautifully, taking iPhone photography to new heights, and we’re grateful you shared it with the world. Your work continues to inspire us all to think different,” he said via an X post.

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Published on: Apr 21, 2026 4:49 PM IST
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