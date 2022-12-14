iPhone AirDrop restriction which irked users in China is now rolling out worldwide with iOS 16.2 update

Apple has rolled out a major update for AirDrop with iOS 16.2. The AirDrop settings which was first rolled out in China with iOS 16.1.1 has now been expanded to users across the globe with the new iOS update. There will now be a 10-minute cap on the window for users to shared files with "everyone" using AirDrop. Post the time limit, the settings will change to "contacts only". Sometimes when we turn on the AirDrop after changing settings to "Everyone", we forget to close, which could lead in a lot of unwanted incidents. If the feature is always turned on, you could get a lot of unwanted files from strangers.

AirDrop allows you to wirelessly send photos, videos, websites, locations, and more to other nearby devices and Mac computers. While sending files through AirDrop, it is crucial to turn on WiFi and Bluetooth. Apple had first brought in the AirDrop restriction in China when the company was facing widespread protests over the government's zero covid policy. It was discovered that the protestors were using AirDrop to share files with one another.

With Everyone enabled on AirDrop, the protestors were freely able to share files with everyone and even with the people who were not in their contact list.

As Apple and China's connection runs deep, this wasn't the first time Apple was making changes in its system to abide by local laws and norms. Apple restricts certain games and games apps as per directions by the government.

Apart from the AirDrop restriction, iOS 16.2 also brings the Apple Music Sing, which is a Karaoke service offered to the Apple Music subscribers only. Music Sing allows users to sing along to their favorite songs. Not only will you get real-time lyrics on your screen, you will also get the tool to adjust your vocals. Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans sing solo songs, perform duets, sing backup, and all of that is integrated within Apple Music. The Apple Music Sing will be available to all the Apple Music subscribers across the world. The feature will start rolling out by the end of this month.