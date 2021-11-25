iPhone autocorrect overlooks mistakes, changes correct to incorrect words, users claim

Autocorrect has made our lives simpler, but we also have begun to rely too much on it. We write a couple of words and expect the auto-correct feature to do its thing and type out the complete thing. We sometimes write wrong spellings in a jiffy and expect the phone to correct it. But there is something Apple users have noticed with the phone's auto-correct. A thread of Reddit is filled with complaints from iPhone users about the ways in which the auto correct has malfunctioned.

A user of Reddit started a discussion the platform by asking whether he is the only one who has noticed faults in the iPhone's autocorrect system. "Is it just me or has the auto-correct been getting worse on iPhones?Only recently (within the past 5 months) the auto-correct has been seemingly getting worse as time goes on. Am I delusional or are other people experiencing the same thing?," the user wrote.

His question received lots of attention from other iPhone users on the platform. Some users wrote that the phone doesn't correct the mistakes and proceeds without correcting them while other users alleged that the auto-correct feature sometimes changes words that are typed correctly. Another user wrote, "About 90 per cent of the time I try to type 'well' it auto corrects to 'we'll' on its own."

Users have also noticed that iPhones constantly change "and" to "abs". "My phone keeps changing "and" to "abs" for no reason. Worst part is it'll change the word after I've finished a sentence and I won't notice," the user wrote.

Another user said that his iPhone X used to perform well, but he has been noticing faults with his autocorrect from the past ten months. "I have an iPhone 10. I used to have pretty good precision when I would type so I wouldn't really need to use autocorrect. But within the past 10ish month my precision when typing has gone to crap. So I need to use autocorrect alot more now and the autocorrect was really good. But only recently (within the past 5ith months) the autocorrect has been seemingly getting worse as time goes on. Am I delusional or are other people experiencing the same thing?," the user wrote.