iPhone expensive? Over 2 lakh iPhone 12 models sold in one day during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart has shared some early trends observed on the 8th edition of The Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce major's annual flagship event kickstarted on October 3 and since then, claims to have sold around 2 lakh units of the iPhone 12 series.

In a recent note, Flipkart states that the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini are currently the favourite smartphone models of customers of The Big Billion Days sale. The two phones account for most of the two lakh Apple iPhone 12 devices sold so far.

On a general note on smartphones, Flipkart states that every one in five customers has chosen to exchange their smartphone for a new one during The Big Billion Days sale. Around 82.60 per cent of customers chose to pay for their next smartphone using prepaid payment options.

Among the category of large appliances and electronics, TVs were found to be the largest-selling category in home appliances, while laptops recorded top numbers in electronics. Wireless earphones had a significant demand too. An important indicator of people moving back to offices was also seen from a spike in the sales of sports shoes and outdoor wear.

As per Flipkart, the sale also saw increased participation by Flipkart Plus customers during the early access period of the sale. There were around 40 per cent more buyers recorded during this time. In addition, the anticipation of the sale was evident from the 2 million-plus customers who pre-booked close to 5 million products just prior to Early Access by paying Re 1.

The company also shared some insights on the payment options that customers are choosing during the sale. As per its note, the Flipkart Pay Later payment option accounts for the second-highest share among all payment choices. It ranks just after credit cards among all pre-paid orders. Flipkart Pay Later currently exceeds even UPI transactions during the sale.

To enable these high sales figures, Flipkart claims to have made this year's The Big Billion Days sale more inclusive than any of its iterations before. For instance, the Flipkart app is now available in 11 Indian languages, enabling consumers from across the country to have an e-commerce experience by the service. Flipkart also says that most of the shipments during the sale are being delivered in sustainable packaging through electric vehicles being run across the country.