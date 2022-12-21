iPhone hacker hired by Elon Musk to fix Twitter search fails to survive new work culture, quits in a month

Elon Musk is rebuilding Twitter with new teams and new targets. Soon after the acquisition in October, the billionaire fired thousands of employees and said he wishes to bring new people on board and build Twitter 2.0 from scratch. Musk recently hired George Hotz, who hacked iPhones in 2007, as a Twitter intern for 12 weeks. The billionaire needed him to fix the broken Twitter search, but it appears Hotz couldn't survive Musk's hardcore work culture.

Hotz joined Twitter as an intern in the second half of November. In less than a month of being a tweep, Hotz announced his departure and that he was no longer a part of the Twitter family. While Hotz didn't reveal whether he resigned from his position or Musk asked him to leave, he said that he "appreciated the opportunity, but didn't think there was any real impact I could make there." "Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding!" he further noted in the tweet.

Well, while Hotz hasn't specified the reason behind leaving Twitter, some of his past tweets definitely hint that something didn't work out between him and Musk. Hotz recently conducted a poll asking Twitter users if he should resign as a Twitter intern. Most users voted against the decision, but it seems Hotz had made up his mind and is now out of Twitter.

Hotz, since he joined as a Twitter Intern questioned Musk's decisions several times. Going from the past incidents, Musk immediately fired employees who questioned his decisions. In fact, there was a time when Musk fired an engineer on Twitter for calling Musk a liar. In another instance, the billionaire fired some employees who were chatting against Musk on the company's internal Slack group. So, given Musk's track record, it is quite possible that Hotz must have had a fall out with the boss and hence is now out of the company.

Elon Musk is infamous for firing people without any prior warning. The billionaire, so far, has laid off thousands of Twitter employees globally, while some employees voluntarily resigned and said they are not ready to be part of Musk's hardcore work culture. Musk expects employees to work for extended hours and come to office every day, which is different from the past Twitter policies. In fact, the company is said to have turned some offices in the United States into bedrooms with bed, sofa, air purifier. and a lot more. The idea is to force employees to work day in and out to build Twitter 2.0.

Alongside rebuilding Twitter 2.0, Musk is looking for a new Twitter CEO but not letting go of power from his hands. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Musk said in one of his latest tweets. It clearly shows that while Musk wants to officially step down as the Twitter CEO, he doesn't want to give away his power to anyone, atleast not anytime soon.