iPhone maker Foxconn apologizes after workers protest over payment due at China plant

Violent protests erupted at Foxconn's largest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou city on Wednesday. Multiple posts shared on social media platforms show workers out on the road, protesting over pay and conditions at its China iPhone factory. With the situation turning worse, Foxconn has issued an official statement and apologized for the situation. The Apple supplier blamed a "technical error" for the situation.

Hundreds of workers demonstrated at the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, China. The unrest was spurred by reports of unpaid wages and harsh COVID-19 guidelines at the plant. Some of the protest videos circulating on the internet showed workers breaking surveillance CCTVs with sticks.

The Apple supplier said that a technical issue occurred at the time of hiring new recruits at the COVID-affected iPhone production unit in China. "Our team has been looking into the matter and discovered a technical error occurred during the onboarding process," Foxconn said in an official statement. "We apologize for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed and the official recruitment posters," the Apple supplier added.

Sources familiar with the situation at the Foxconn plant revealed that protests have subsided and the company is communicating with workers. It is also said that operations continued after "initial agreements" were made between Foxconn and the workers to settle the dispute. The dispute at the plant didn't impact production.

Apple, recently, confirmed delay in iPhone 14 Pro models shipment. The company said that the "COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China." "The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain."

"We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products," Apple said in an official statement. The company said it is working closely with suppliers to return to "normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker."