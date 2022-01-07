iPhone reportedly turning on read receipts on iMessage even when turned off

When you turn off the read receipts on iMessage and WhatsApp, you obviously don't want your contacts to know that you have read their messages. Most users prefer this sneaky trick because they don't wish to be questioned why their message wasn't answered. However, several iPhone users have reported that iPhone is turning on the read receipts even when they had turned it off. Apple lets iPhone users enable and disable read receipts in Messages in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

As reported by Macworld, some iOS and iPad OS users have reported that their contacts can see the messages even if the message is read and even when the read receipts were turned on. Apple had rolled out system-wide settings for users to turn the feature off. Even If you log in from different devices using a single iCloud ID, the feature would be turned on and off on all devices as per the settings you had opted for.

The report states that the issue is appearing on devices that are running on iOS 15. However, users whose iPhones are running on iOS 15 and later have also reported seeing the same issue. The cause of the issue has not been determined. The report states that the issue had diminished briefly but no permanent solution was offered to users who were facing the issue. You can try restarting the device if you notice that your contacts are able to see the read receipts even after you have turned them off. However, that would not fix the problem permanently.

For users, that are not facing the issue yet but want to turn off their read receipts on Apple devices, here is what they should do:-

—If you are an iPhone user, you should go to Settings > Messages and tap the toggle next to Send Read Receipts. You can either turn it on or off as per your preference.

— If you are an iPad user, go to Settings > Messages and turn on the toggle button next to Send Read Receipts.

— If you are a MacBook use, go to Settings > Preferences > iMessage and select "Send read receipts."