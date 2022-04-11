iPhone SE (2020) discount offer on Flipkart makes no sense, here is why

Flipkart is offering the iPhone SE (202) for as low as Rs 16,999 but this is inclusive of the exchange offer. The e-commerce giant is providing up to Rs 13,000 off in exchange, which brings down the price to under Rs 20,000. This isn't the first time that an e-commerce platform has been selling the iPhone SE at such a lower price tag.

On Flipkart, the iPhone XR is listed with a lower retail price of Rs 29,999 for the base model with 64GB storage. The other two models with 128GB and 256GB internal storage are also available at a much lower price of Rs 35,099 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

The exchange offer of up to Rs 13,000 lowers the price of the iPhone SE to Rs 16,999 for the 64GB storage model. The offer brings down the price of the 128GB storage and 256GB storage to Rs 22,099 and Rs 31,999, respectively. In addition, if you shop using ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Flipkart offers up to Rs 750 extra off, which drops the price further.

A good deal?

The deal may look tempting, but it doesn't really make sense for everyone. This is because the Rs 13,000 exchange value is available only for users who own an iPhone XR, which in most respects is a better phone than the SE (2020). If you exchange older iPhone models, the value offered is much lower.

The final exchange value will depend on the condition of the iPhone XR. The value will be lower in case there are cracks or dents. So, Rs 13,000 exchange value will be offered only if the phone is in very good condition.

Either way, the SE (2020) is now two years old, so it doesn't make sense to upgrade to a model so outdated. With the launch of the iPhone SE (2022), Apple has stopped selling the 2022 model.

iPhone XR vs iPhone Se (2020)

The iPhone XR offers a much bigger display and longer battery life when compared to the iPhone SE (2020). In terms of specifications, the XR includes a 6.1-inch retina display, while the iPhone SE (2020) includes a smaller screen that measures 4.7-inches. The SE comes with thicker bezels on the top and bottom, which isn't the case with the XR. So, if you are a movie buff or a gamer, the iPhone XR makes for a much better deal in comparison.

That brings us to the design, where the iPhone SE (2020) looks outdated with thick bezels on the sides. But, compared to the XR, the SE is on the lighter side and slips into your jeans pocket very easily. The build of the XR is also much better in comparison.

The battery life is also much better in the XR. It offers a much bigger set up at 2942mAh. The iPhone SE (2020) comes packed with a smaller 1821mAh battery capacity, which barely lasts for 12 hours on a single charge. The iPhone XR isn't that great in terms of battery, but it is surely much better than the SE (2020).

In terms of performance, the iPhone SE (2020) looks slightly more appealing. It is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset, which also runs the iPhone 12 series. The XR comes packed with an older chip, A12 Bionic. On paper, Apple claims that the A13 offers a 20 per cent improved CPU performance at 40 per cent lower power compared to the A12 Bionic chip. In reality, though, there isn't a significant improvement, as is the case between the A13 and A14 Bionic chips.

In terms of the camera, both stand almost at par with one another. Both the iPhone models include a single 12-megapixel image sensor at the back, while on the front, there's a 7-megapixel shooter for selfies.

All in all, it clearly doesn't make much sense to exchange your iPhone XR for an outdated iPhone SE (2020). However, if you do wish to upgrade your old XR, go for the iPhone 12 instead, which is also available at a much lower price on iStore. You can check the details here. Notably, websites like cashify offer better exchange value when compared to Flipkart.