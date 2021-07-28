iPhone SE 2020 doing well in India, says CEO Tim Cook as Apple reports strong Q3 2021 earnings

Apple reported phenomenal growth in India, piggybacking on the strong sales of the iPhone in the third quarter of 2021. CEO Tim Cook said that Apple saw a record number of users upgrading to the latest iPhone models globally, with India being one of the best-performing markets. India, along with markets such as Vietnam and Brazil, showed double-digit growth, according to Cook. Although Cook did not say it explicitly, he hinted that last year's iPhone SE 2020 performed well in India, as well as other markets, contributing to the said uptick.

In what shows that Apple doubled down on efforts in emerging markets such as India for the expansion of the company's marquee product, the iPhone, Cook, on the earnings call, said that Apple "launched it [iPhone SE 2020] a year ago, but it's still in the line today and is sort of our entry price point. And so I'm pleased with how all of them are doing and I think we need sort of that range of price points to accommodate the types of people that we want to accommodate."

Apple did not share how many units of the iPhone SE 2020 it sold in India and other markets. However, the total revenue from the iPhone in Q3 2021 is $39.57 billion, representing a 49.7 per cent growth year-over-year. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple shipped more than 600,000 units of the iPhone in one year globally. The sales of the iPhone were strong despite the pandemic that dwindled the economy in several parts of the world.

Apple's iPhone SE 2020 is its affordable device that is indirectly meant for markets where the price of the regular, yearly flagship is on the heftier side. The iPhone SE 2020 arrived last year, around the time when the pandemic began to gain pace in India, as the successor to the original iPhone SE from 2016, and at a price of Rs 42,500. But because of several offers from partner sellers, the iPhone SE 2020 was recently available for less than Rs 30,000 right now.

Besides the iPhone SE 2020, the other two iPhone models that sell like hotcakes are the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR. While the iPhone 11 is a two-year-old device, the iPhone XR was launched in 2018, which means it is over three years old. But despite being old, Apple has seen customers inclined to buy these phones in not just markets such as India, but even in more mature markets. That is the reason why only iPhone 11 and iPhone XR are still available to buy while all other members of their respective families are discontinued.

Apple manufactures all three iPhone models in India; the iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11, and the iPhone XR, through its contract manufacturers, Wistron and Foxconn. Because new iPhone models are now assembled locally, Apple's import volumes for the said models have significantly declined over the past few years.