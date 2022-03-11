iPhone SE 2020 is discontinued, but you can buy it at a very low price via Flipkart

Apple recently discontinued the iPhone SE 2020 smartphone after announcing its latest iPhone SE 5G (2022) version. But, one can still buy it through some of the e-commerce sites. Flipkart is hosting a Big Savings Days Sale on its platform, where it is offering a few smartphones at the lowest prices. One of them is the iPhone SE 2020.

While the latest and improved version of this model is now available in the market at a higher price, interested buyers can buy the older model if their budget is around Rs 30,000. The iPhone SE 2020 is currently on sale for Rs 29,999 via Flipkart.

The device was originally launched in India for Rs 42,500, which means that you are getting a discount of Rs 12,501. There is also a 10 per cent discount on the SBI bank credit card as well as up to 13,000 exchange offer. So, you will be able to buy the iPhone SE 2020 for less than Rs 30,000 in India. It should be noted that the exchange amount is usually calculated on the basis of your phone's current condition.

Now, the real question is is iPhone SE 2020 worth buying now that the new version is available? This actually depends on your budget. If you are someone who wants an iPhone, but doesn't want to spend around Rs 43,000, then you can consider buying the iPhone SE 2020. Honestly, you get the same design, display, and camera setup with the new 5G iPhone SE (2022) model.

The major difference between both the phones is that the new one packs a more powerful A15 Bionic chip. Apple is claiming that the iPhone SE 2022 model will offer up to 15 hours of battery life, which is just two hours more than the older model. You do get a few new photography features with the new version. The rest of the features are similar. The 2020 model also has fast charging support and an IP67 rating. The A14 Bionic chip, which is powering the 2020 model, is also quite powerful. One will also get all the major software updates in the longer run, as is usually the case with Apple iPhones.

