iPhone SE 2022 and 5th-gen iPad Air indeed coming soon, new leak provides solid proof

iPhone SE 2022 is coming in a few weeks according to many rumours. One of them suggested recently that the name will instead be iPhone SE+ 5G, while another said that it will arrive alongside the new-generation iPad Air. We may now have some solid proof that these are not just rumours in the wild. Apple is likely planning to launch at least two devices soon, and these two devices have cropped up on the website of Russia's certification platform, EEC.

The EEC website lists several models from Apple. The A2595, A2783, and A2784 identifiers are likely to arrive as iPhone SE+ 5G, while the identifiers A2588, A2589, A2591, A2696, A2757, A2759, A2761, A2766, and A2777 may belong to the fifth-generation iPad Air. These listings tell absolutely nothing about the devices, not even the names by which they will sell on the market. So, there is not much clue here, but since these models have been listed by Apple, it definitely means that new products are coming soon.

The word now is that the iPhone SE 2022 will arrive as the iPhone SE+ 5G and not the iPhone SE 3. The new name makes more sense because if you believe the rumours around the device's specifications, there is not much changing this time, too. The iPhone SE 2022 is expected to use the same old 4.7-inch LCD without a notch or any other new technology. It is also likely to come with the Home button with Touch ID embedded into it. There may also be just one camera on the back of the phone. The only big change for the iPhone SE 2022 may be the A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series.

The fifth-generation iPad Air, on the other hand, is also likely to come with the A15 Bionic chipset. Other specifications of the upcoming iPad Air may include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide FaceTime camera with Center Stage support that is there on the latest iPad mini and support for 5G on the cellular model.

Apple likes to stay quiet about the launch timeline of its products, but the rumours so far suggest that the iPhone SE+ 5G, or the iPhone SE 3, may arrive sometime in March or April. Similarly, the fifth-generation iPad Air may also see a launch around the same time.