iPhone SE 2022 tipped to launch as iPhone SE+ 5G with old design

iPhone SE 2022 has been in the news for a long time, and now that we are moving towards its release time, which may be between March and April, a piece of new information has cropped up that claims to change the name of Apple's first iPhone of 2022. Leaving everything else, such as the details about the design, untouched, a tipster has now claimed that the iPhone SE this year will be called iPhone SE+ 5G.

Ross Young, who is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, is a very credible source for information related to Apple, so there is a slight chance that what he is saying may end up being real. The iPhone SE+ 5G implies that the next affordable iPhone will feature 5G connectivity, but it says more than that. If Apple chooses to go with iPhone SE+ 5G, it may justify what the device is coming off as, at least in rumours and leaks.

An iPhone SE 3 should mean some advancements in technology and the looks of the device. However, there is not much we could see as upgrades for the upcoming iPhone SE model if the latest rumours are anything to go by. Contrary to previous leaks, the new ones suggest there will be no change in the design of the iPhone SE, nor will it have any extra camera sensors like the iPhone 13. The only major thing changing is the chipset inside the iPhone SE 2022 model.

Considering the change may just be limited to the processor, an iPhone SE+ 5G name suits it better than the iPhone SE 3 does. The proposed name explicitly mentions the availability of 5G on the phone, as well as also implies that something on the phone is an upgrade over the last generation's. Although I am not sure if giving just the 5G and the processor as new attractions on the next iPhone will be enough to pull the crowd.

Rumours suggest the iPhone SE 2022 will still have a 4.7-inch display with thick bezels on top and bottom. It will not have a notched display, which has become the signature design for the iPhone. Since Apple is sticking to the iPhone 8-like design, it is likely to retain the Home button. And that means no Face ID on the iPhone SE 2022. The processor, however, may see an upgrade to the A15 Bionic that powers the iPhone 13 series.

Young also gave some predictions about future iPhone SE models. According to him, a new generation iPhone SE is likely to arrive in either 2023 or 2024, and it may have a 5.7-inch OLED display, given the cost of such panels goes down by then. For what it is worth, the next iPhone SE may feature everything that leaks first suggested would come to the iPhone SE 2022.