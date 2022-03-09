iPhone SE 3 5G: 4 features the cheapest iPhone gets, 4 features it does not

The brand-new iPhone SE is exactly what rumours said it would be. It has got 5G, a flagship-level chipset, and better cameras. The iPhone SE 3 is now Apple's cheapest 5G iPhone that will appeal to the masses, all thanks to its price. While still on the higher side, the price of Rs 43,900 hits the sweet spot, especially for iPhone buyers who are not willing to spend around Rs 70,000 for a standard-sized iPhone. But as it is with the SE models, this one, too, comes with tradeoffs.

At the event, Apple revealed the major features, key specifications, and the design of the new iPhone SE 3. The iPhone SE 3 has the same old design as the second-generation iPhone SE. Even the colour options for the new iPhone SE are the same as the old model. But Apple wants you to buy the new iPhone SE for its new hardware and for its ability to connect to 5G something you cannot do just yet in India and a lot of other countries. Let us talk about five things that the new iPhone SE gets for a starting price of Rs 43,900.

5G: If there is a thing that is extremely crucial for the iPhone SE 3, it would be 5G. I am not saying that because 5G is the go-to feature that companies like to talk about and promote when they launch their new phones, but because if you remove 5G capabilities from the new iPhone SE, it would mostly be the same as the iPhone SE 2020.

While 5G has been available in countries like the US and the UK for more than a year, a major part of the world is still deprived of 5G services. The iPhone SE is ideally meant for markets where people tend to buy Android phones over iPhones because of the price difference, such as India, but 5G is not available here. Other similar countries do not have 5G either. But there are chances that this year will be crucial for 5G deployment in many countries. India is one of them. With the iPhone SE 3, customers looking to buy an iPhone with 5G will have a cheaper option to consider

A15 Bionic chip: Perhaps the biggest change in the affordable iPhone lineup is the new A15 Bionic chipset that makes the iPhone SE 3 as good as the iPhone 13 in terms of performance. This means you get by far the highest level of performance on the iPhone SE without having to pay as much as the iPhone 13 costs.

iOS support: One of the best things about iPhones is that they keep getting new software versions for at least five years. The iPhone SE, despite being an affordable model in the family, will support iOS versions for as many as five years. This means that the iPhone SE 3 will let you experience Apple's new iPhone software every year for at least five years.

Better battery: Apple did not mention this, but the new iPhone SE has a bigger battery than the old model. It makes sense for the new iPhone SE to have better battery life because there is now 5G, which is a power-hungry feature. But even if you throw 5G out of the picture, a bigger battery is something iPhone SE users will appreciate anyway, because the previous iPhone SE had disappointing battery life.

There are many things about the brand-new iPhone SE that Apple did not tell you at the event. And these are mostly the things that are not in favour of the iPhone SE. In other words, the iPhone SE lacks a few things that you can easily find on Android phones for around the same price. Let us talk about what the iPhone SE does not get.

MagSafe: With the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple brought new ways to leverage its MagSafe technology, but instead of just Macs, this time it was meant for iPhones. MagSafe is Apple's technology that allows the iPhone to magnetically charge and support accessories without a wired connection. For instance, there is a MagSafe wallet that sticks to the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. You cannot do that with the iPhone SE 3.

Ceramic Shield: Apple introduced the Ceramic Shield material to give more durability to its premium iPhones. But the iPhone SE 3 does not get it. However, Apple says on the product page that the iPhone SE 3 has the "toughest glass in a smartphone."

mmWave: Although the iPhone SE 3 comes with 5G, it does not support the advanced and high-speed bands called mmWave. 5G is available through two bands: sub-6GHz, which is more reliable in terms of coverage but cannot offer the highest speeds, and mmWave, which offers the best internet speeds at the cost of high coverage. If you are wondering, the lack of this feature will not have an impact in India because analysts and experts believe telecom companies are pushing for the rollout of sub-6GHz bands in India initially.

Cinematic Mode: The highlight feature of the iPhone 13, Cinematic Mode, is not available on the iPhone SE 3. The 12-megapixel on the back of the iPhone SE 3 supports Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4, both of which are also there on the iPhone 13, but it misses out on the Cinematic Mode that lets you blur the background of a video according to the relevance of who is speaking and who is not.