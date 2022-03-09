iPhone SE 3 5G has bigger battery than iPhone SE 2, Apple confirms

Much before the iPhone SE 3 launched, people were curious about whether or not Apple's new affordable iPhone would come with better battery life. Well, good news for you. Apple has confirmed that the battery inside the iPhone SE 3 will offer a longer life than the old one. That means you will be able to use the iPhone SE 3 longer than you did the iPhone SE 2 (iPhone SE 2020).

While Apple did not talk about the battery capacity of the iPhone SE 3 at length at the event, it later told the media that there is a physically larger battery inside the iPhone SE 3, which should partly be responsible for higher battery life. The battery capacity of the iPhone SE 3, however, is not confirmed. It never is because Apple does not like to reveal how many milliamperes the batteries of its iPhones come with. But it is the teardowns that reveal the battery capacity of a new iPhone sometime after its launch.

Apple is promising decent improvements in the battery life of the new iPhone SE and its comparison of the new iPhone SE with the old one brings some clarity. For instance, the new iPhone SE gives a video playback of 15 hours, up to 10 hours of streaming video playback, and up to 50 hours of audio playback. These numbers are higher than those of the old iPhone SE, which offered up to 13 hours of video playback, up to eight hours of video playback, and up to 40 hours of audio playback.

The old iPhone SE mostly disappointed people with its meagre battery life. Several users complained that the iPhone SE 2020 did not last even a day with normal usage. With a physically bigger battery, the iPhone SE 3 will appeal to customers who go for Apple's affordable iPhone. But since it has been just a day since the launch and what Apple has touted regarding the battery life of the new iPhone SE are just claims at this point, people wary about the battery life should wait until real-world test results come out.

But even with new improvements, there is a lot to desire. For instance, the iPhone 13 mini which is physically smaller than the iPhone SE 3 5G, uses the same chip and does not even support the power-hungry mmWave 5G band can offer better battery life. Apple, on its website, has mentioned that the iPhone 13 mini can deliver up to 55 hours of audio playback.