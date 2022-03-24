iPhone SE 3 battery capacity revealed, it is much higher than iPhone SE 2020 battery

Apple iPhone SE 3 arrived a few weeks back as the cheapest 5G iPhone. At the event, Apple talked about the iPhone SE 3 extensively, mostly highlighting the new features such as, of course, 5G and the A15 Bionic processor. But like always, Apple did not mention the battery capacity of the iPhone SE 3. Now, a YouTube video of the teardown of the iPhone SE 3 has revealed not only the battery capacity but also the type of 5G modem used.

PBKreviews in its video confirmed that the iPhone SE 3 comes with a 2018mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the 1821mAh battery of the iPhone SE 2 (iPhone SE 2020). That means Apple was not kidding when, at the event, it said that the iPhone SE 3 brings a big leap in battery life. Apple has mentioned on its website that the iPhone SE 3 can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback, up to 10 hours of video streaming, and up to 50 hours of audio playback. That is higher than up to 13 hours of video playback, up to eight hours of video playback, and up to 40 hours of audio playback on the iPhone SE 2020.

With that, people thinking of swapping batteries between the 2022 and 2020 models of the iPhone SE should drop the idea as the teardown has revealed that because the battery connectors of the two models are different, swapping will not be possible. In other words, if you want more battery life, switch to the new iPhone SE.

A larger battery makes more sense for the iPhone SE 3 because of its 5G, which is more power-hungry than the regular 4G network. Apple normally recommends users of its 5G iPhones to turn off 5G when not in use. That is because battery depletion with 5G turned on is much higher, so if you have the new iPhone SE 3 and live in a place that has 5G available, make sure you keep a check on your cellular data settings.

Besides the battery capacity, the teardown video of the Apple iPhone SE 3 also revealed that it uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon X57 modem for 5G connectivity. The Snapdragon X57 5G modem is not listed on Qualcomm's website, which could mean that Apple got it manufactured specifically for its new iPhone. That is also why we are not aware of its download and upload speeds. Apple, however, does mention that the iPhone SE 3 supports only the sub-6GHz band. This band is better in terms of coverage, while the high-end mmWave band favours top speeds at the expense of low coverage in the US.

The video also corroborates that the iPhone SE 3 has 4GB of RAM, which is 1GB higher than what the last iPhone SE model had. A previous report tipped the RAM capacity of the iPhone SE 3. More RAM on the iPhone SE 3 means it will be able to handle heavier apps more efficiently than the iPhone SE 2020 and keep more apps running in the background.

PKBReviews gave the iPhone SE 3 a rating of 5.5 out of 10 as the average repairability score, outlining that the design and miscellaneous part replacement on the new iPhone is a bit troublesome. This teardown revealed some key aspects about the iPhone SE 3, but for a comprehensive teardown, let us wait for iFixit to come up with its report on the iPhone SE 3.

iPhone SE 3 specifications and price

The iPhone SE 3 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with thick chins on top and bottom. It has a resolution of 1334x750 pixels and a peak brightness of 625 nits. The iPhone SE 3 uses the A15 Bionic processor, which also powers the flagship iPhone 13 series. There is a 12-megapixel F1.8 wide camera on the back of the iPhone SE 3, while for selfies and video calls, you have a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera. The iPhone SE 3 has a Home button with Touch ID embedded in it. There is a Lightning Port on the bottom, as well as the speaker grille. The iPhone SE 3 is IP67 rated for protection against water and dust.

In India, the iPhone SE 3 starts at Rs 43,900 and comes in (PRODUCT)RED, Starlight, and Midnight colours.



