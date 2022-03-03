iPhone SE 3 likely to launch at the March 8 event, may carry the same old design

Apple is gearing up for its first event of 2022. The Cupertino giant made an official announcement that it will hold the event on March 8. Apple's invite for the event shows a coloured Apple logo along with "Peek Performance" tagline. This could possibly be an indication of interesting colour options on the upcoming Apple devices, and of course, a new chipset for enhanced performance.

Other than the small hints dropped by the invite, there are a plethora of leaks hinting towards the arrival of iPhone SE 3 at the event. While we will have to wait for the event to find out the complete truth, the leaks to date have given us a fair idea of what to expect from the new iPhone SE.

For those unaware, Apple's SE lineup caters to a slightly affordable segment. Thus, expectations from the upcoming iPhone SE 3 are huge. However, you may be disappointed to hear that the upcoming model is unlikely to get a refreshed design. We have heard this for a while now but a new report iMore has added more weight to the rumour.

The website has spotted a listing of a screen protector from Belkin which is compatible with the iPhone SE 3. The listing also shows a render of the alleged device with huge bezel area at the top and bottom. This is an indication that iPhone SE 3 will ship in the same iPhone 8 body.

While the design is not changing, we expect to see improved components inside iPhone SE 3. For instance, the phone is likely to ship with Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset. This is the same chipset which powers the iPhone 13 series. Along with that, Apple will introduce 5G which was missing on the previous model.

The iPhone SE 2020 shipped with a single rear camera and a 1821mAh battery. Thus, it would be nice to see a larger capacity battery and dual rear cameras on the iPhone SE 3.

The upcoming iPhone SE 3 is tipped to ship at a more affordable price than the existing iPhone SE model. According to analyst John Donovan the iPhone SE 3 will be priced at $300 (roughly Rs 22,000). To recall, iPhone SE 2020 was launched at $399 (roughly Rs 30,500). Even if the rumoured pricing turns out to be true, iPhone SE 3 will be priced around Rs 30,000 in India with the customs duty and GST charges included.

