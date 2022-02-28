iPhone SE 3 may launch soon and here are the specs, features and price we expect to see

Apple is reported to host its Spring event on March 8 this year. It is expected that the company will launch a bunch of new products at this event, including the new iPhone SE phone. If you are unaware of the SE lineup, know that it is the entry-level phone offering from the house of Apple. The upcoming iPhone SE 3 is thus, expected to follow suit and maybe priced even lower than the iPhone SE 2020. Though one can doubt this speculation, especially considering that the new phone is likely to get 5G support and the new A15 Bionic chipset.

Rumours to date suggest that iPhone SE 3 will carry the same design as the iPhone SE 2020. That being said, we have also seen renders of the phone with a notched design. So it is too early to be certain about the design of the iPhone SE 3 at this point.

Even if the design remains the same, we expect to see some notable hardware changes, including improved battery life, a much-sought upgrade over the previous model.

We have, of course, more such details on the phone, so let's get started.

iPhone SE 3 expected specs and features

The new iPhone SE is being called out with a bunch of names. Display Analyst Ross Young states that the phone could be named as iPhone SE Plus 5G. Other than that, we have heard names like iPhone SE 5G, iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 2022.

Like the name of the iPhone SE 3, there are various assumptions about the design of the upcoming model. A bunch of tipsters believe that iPhone SE 3 comes in the same design as its predecessor, while others state that the phone will get a bigger display with a notch at the front, much like the iPhone XR. The design of the iPhone SE is fairly outdated and it needs to see an upgrade. But that would also mean a likely increase in the pricing of the iPhone SE.

Previous leaks reveal that iPhone SE 3 will sport a 4.7-inch display which will be flanked by thick bezels at the top and bottom. This has been verified by a bunch of other leakers, so it is most likely to be true. However, a few other leakers hint towards a 5.7-inch or 6.1-inch display on the new iPhone. So it remains to be seen what the actual size of the phone and its display would be.

-- While some changes are not so certain, the most anticipated upgrade is a new chipset. It is hinted that the iPhone SE 3 will be equipped with the A15 Bionic chipset that was featured on the iPhone 13 series. This is Apple's latest mobile chipset. Hence, we can expect performance improvements on the new model. Along with that, the phone will bring support for 5G which was missing on the iPhone SE 2020. The chipset is paired with Qualcomm's X60 5G modem, so connectivity shouldn't be a problem on this device.

-- The iPhone SE 2020 has a single rear camera, so it would be great to see a secondary camera. Besides this, a bigger battery will be highly appreciated as the previous model only has a 1821mAh battery.

iPhone SE 3 expected launch date

The successor of the iPhone SE 2020 was expected to launch last year. However, that didn't happen. Now it is being said that the launch of the new iPhone SE will take place on March 8 at Apple's Spring event. If that is true, there isn't a lot of time to the event and hence we should hear about it from Apple soon.

iPhone SE 3 expected price in India

According to analyst John Donova the iPhone SE 3 will be priced at $300 (roughly Rs 22,000). To recall, iPhone SE 2020 was launched at $399 (roughly Rs 30,500). A $99 price is huge for a phone that competes in the midrange smartphone segment. Even if the rumoured pricing turns out to be true, iPhone SE 3 will be priced around Rs 30,000 in India with the customs duty and GST charges included.