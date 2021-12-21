iPhone SE 3 said to enter trial production phase soon, early launch in 2022 likely

There have been a lot of rumours going around about the third generation of iPhone SE. Most rumors point to Apple's plans to release this smaller, more affordable iPhone during the first quarter of 2022.

Additionally, the rumours also hint at some of the iPhone SE 3's projected specifications and features. Apple will release two iPhone SE 3 models: a normal iPhone SE 3 and a SE 3 Plus with additional RAM and a bigger screen.

Also, leaks have revealed that the device is soon going to enter the trial production phase really soon. Moreover, leaks also hint at component vendors preparing to ship necessary parts for the manufacturing of the iPhone SE.

The new iPhone SE will be equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display and a physical fingerprint Home button. The back will still retain the 12 megapixel single-camera design. It will only change the sensor to improve the photo effect.

Furthermore, this smartphone will use the flagship A15 Bionic processor with an external X60M 5G baseband chip. The chipset would be paired with 3GB of RAM. The fingerprint sensor would be embedded inside the Home Button.

Additionally, the iPhone SE's said to feature 5G connectivity to make it more future-proof.

Unfortunately, many rumours suggest the iPhone SE 3 will not have any big design changes. Instead, the new iPhone SE will look very similar to the current-generation iPhone SE, which already looks like the older iPhone 8.

As far as pricing is concerned it is suggested that Apple could price the devices aggressively to cater to the masses. Hence, the iPhone SE 3 models could be priced somewhere between $269 (approx. Rs 20,400) to $399 (approx. Rs. 30,000) at launch.

Furthermore, a Reuters report, citing analysts at JP Morgan Chase Bank in the US, suggests that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 series could lure around 1.4 billion Android users, who are using low-end Android smartphones and 300 million iPhone users with previous-gen models.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to be unveiled during the Spring of 2022 and is also expected to replace the Mini line of phones that have been part of the iPhone 12 and the 13 series.

However, the ongoing chip shortage is expected to continue well into 2022. In order to cope with supply chain issues, Apple cut the production capacity of the iPad and the old iPhone.

Apple still seems to be struggling, iPhone 13 production from September to October this year is 20% behind the target. Apple had to lower the total production target of iPhone 13 from 95 million units to 85 million units.